{{featured_button_text}}
Softball
The Times

Regionals

Tuesday

Class 4A

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central at Jimtown, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Class A

Morgan Township at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

South Central at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags