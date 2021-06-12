Joy in the journey: Lake Central closes 31-win season with state championship loss to Roncalli

The Indians scored the first run Rothrock gave up in 74 innings pitched in the fifth. Kiley Conner reached on a throwing error and crossed the plate on Jolie Adams’s double.

Lake Central tallied four hits, in total, tied for the most Rothrock has given up this season. The Indians had six baserunners with their two walks, better than any team Rothrock pitched against.

“It’s refreshing to know that we went out there and did our best,” junior Sydney Doloszycki said. “We were being very disciplined.”

Doloszycki made Rothrock work all night. She fouled off three pitches and worked a walk in the first inning but was stranded at first base. She fouled off four and worked the count full again in the fourth, this time dropping a single into left field for the Indians’ first hit.

“Sydney proved that she’s the all-state softball player that she is in those at-bats right there,” Sherman said. “Her and I were talking before her third at-bat and I said ‘I don’t think she has anything left to throw you. She’s already thrown the kitchen sink at you.’”

But Lake Central (31-2) couldn’t advance her that time, either. She worked another long at-bat and popped out in the sixth.