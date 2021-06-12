 Skip to main content
Joy in the journey: Lake Central closes 31-win season with state championship loss to Roncalli
PREP SOFTBALL | CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Joy in the journey: Lake Central closes 31-win season with state championship loss to Roncalli

GREENWOOD — It’s not the outcome Lake Central wanted but the Indians are glad to have the experience.

Lake Central fell one game short of its first state championship since 2004, losing 4-1 to Roncalli in the Class 4A title game Saturday at Russ Milligan Field at Center Grove Elementary School.

“It would’ve been nice to win but you can’t get too greedy, I guess,” senior catcher Jordan August said. “Looking at the bigger picture is what I usually do, the whole journey instead of just the final outcome. I’m glad for everything we’ve done this whole season that led us to have the opportunity to even be here.”

Royals sophomore pitcher Keagan Rothrock lived up to her billing as one of the top-ranked players in her class nationally. The Florida recruit didn’t give up an earned run after a May 8 loss to Franklin Central.

“I love the fight these kids showed all night long,” Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said. “At no point in this game did I feel like we ever gave up. I thought we went down fighting all the way to the very end and had some of our best at-bats late in the game. It showed that we were fighting all along. This group’s got so much to be proud of. We still won 31 softball games. Just because you didn’t win the last one doesn’t put a damper on the season. We still had an outstanding softball season.”

The Indians scored the first run Rothrock gave up in 74 innings pitched in the fifth. Kiley Conner reached on a throwing error and crossed the plate on Jolie Adams’s double.

Lake Central tallied four hits, in total, tied for the most Rothrock has given up this season. The Indians had six baserunners with their two walks, better than any team Rothrock pitched against.

“It’s refreshing to know that we went out there and did our best,” junior Sydney Doloszycki said. “We were being very disciplined.”

Doloszycki made Rothrock work all night. She fouled off three pitches and worked a walk in the first inning but was stranded at first base. She fouled off four and worked the count full again in the fourth, this time dropping a single into left field for the Indians’ first hit.

“Sydney proved that she’s the all-state softball player that she is in those at-bats right there,” Sherman said. “Her and I were talking before her third at-bat and I said ‘I don’t think she has anything left to throw you. She’s already thrown the kitchen sink at you.’”

But Lake Central (31-2) couldn’t advance her that time, either. She worked another long at-bat and popped out in the sixth.

“(Roncalli is) carried by their pitcher. A lot of teams see them as an amazing team because she usually strikes out one through nine all the time,” August said. “We were getting on base.”

Lake Central pitcher Peyton Pepkowski allowed six hits, three earned runs and struck out three over six innings for the Indians. Sherman said Roncalli was aggressive at the plate, which his team expected.

Chloe Parks led off the Royals first inning with a triple to right. She scored two batters later when Rothrock reached on a Lake Central error. The Royals (31-2) put two more on base but Pepkowski struck out two batters to limit the damage to one run.

Cate Lehner doubled to start the second inning. She scored on Ally Walesky’s home run and Roncalli was up 3-0. Walesky went deep again in the fifth with no one on base.

“Every game we played was amazing no matter if we won or lost. Most of the time we won, so it was great,” August said. “Our record is amazing and you can’t be more thankful for that.”

Lake Central plays Roncalli for the Class 4A state softball championship.

Photos by Kale Wilk, The Times

