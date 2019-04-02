Big Picture: The Kankakee Valley softball team didn't need a walk-off home run in extra innings this time as the Kougars scored in each of the first three innings — including a four-run third inning — to beat Lowell 10-3 Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Playing their first game since Carly Basham hit a game-winning home run in the season opener on March 21, the Kougars got a run from every spot in the batting order against the Red Devils in the Northwest Crossroads Conference showdown.
Turning point: Times No. 4 Kankakee Valley struck quickly after Times No. 8 Lowell scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Kougars started the bottom half of the frame by getting their first seven batters on base via a variety of hits and walks, an error and a hit batter. Kankakee Valley scored four runs in the inning and never looked back.
Lowell player of the game: Sophomore right fielder Isabella Fuentes - She reached base all four times and had two of Lowell's six hits.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Junior second baseman Madison Anaszewicz - She went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Her single in the second inning was her first varsity hit.
Quote: "When you have five new faces up from JV, it's all about progress, not perfection," Kankakee Valley coach Brian Flynn said. "We aren't as experienced as we've been in the past and maybe we need to do a little more coaching. There's a lot for them to absorb, but they're getting better. It's a process and we're happy to get a win."
Beyond the box score: Kankakee Valley junior first baseman Madisyn DeKock hit her first varsity home run in the second inning.
Up next: Lowell (0-2, 0-1) at Boone Grove (0-1), 4:45 p.m. Wednesday; Kankakee Valley (2-0, 1-0) at Hobart (0-1), 5 p.m. Thursday.