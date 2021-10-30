Keith Hauber, Lake Central softball coach who won two state championships, dies

Just as much as Hauber was paving a path for his players, he did the same for coaches. He hired a 22-year-old Sherman to the Lake Central staff before the start of the 2004 state championship season and helped play a role in Sherman ultimately ascending to the head job after Hauber stepped down in 2008. Hauber coached the Indians from 1999-2008 and took the team to the state finals on four different occasions.

“I’m not at Lake Central today without coach Hauber,” Sherman said. “He meant so much to me and so much to this community. He is very much someone who should be celebrated.”

Baker-Runyon won Miss Softball under Hauber’s tutelage before going on to a stellar career at Purdue and a coaching career of her own right. The pair continued to discuss softball every step of the way, but they also shifted to the bigger topics. Hauber’s last letter to Baker-Runyon included a gift of a Toy Story onesie for Baker-Runyon’s newborn son Benjamin.

“Coach was the first real big influence that I had,” Baker-Runyon said. “When I look back at my career, my best years were with Coach Haub. He really prepared us for what was ahead in life. We didn’t know it at the time, but looking back as an adult, I can see that. A lot of the lessons he gave us I’ve passed down to others in my life.”