Keith Hauber, Lake Central softball coach who won two state championships, dies

ST. JOHN — Brooke Baker-Runyon remembers the moment like it was yesterday.
The Lake Central softball team had just won the 2002 IHSAA Class 3A state championship and it was time to celebrate. While there was a dogpile at home plate, the real celebration didn’t begin until the Indians gathered in center field to shave coach Keith Hauber’s head.
Winning state was the price for the players to be able to take a pair of clippers to Hauber’s head. Nearly 20 years later it remains a treasured memory for Baker-Runyon and one that carries more significance in the wake of Hauber’s passing on Thursday.
Hauber, who led the Indians to a pair of state titles, died after a battle with cancer.
“He made this deal with us that we could shave his head,” Baker-Runyon said. “I have video of the whole thing and I’ve watched it half-dozen times. He stayed true to his word. That’s the kind of man he was.”
While Hauber was as good as they came between the lines of a softball field, his former coworkers and players remember that he was so much more. The wins and the journey of a season was important to a degree, but preparing his players for life after high school was his true calling.
“I talked to so many players (on Thursday) and we didn’t talk about the wins,” Lake Central softball coach Jeff Sherman said. “They talked about the way Haub impacted them as a person. What he did for their lives. He was the epitome of positivity.”
Just as much as Hauber was paving a path for his players, he did the same for coaches. He hired a 22-year-old Sherman to the Lake Central staff before the start of the 2004 state championship season and helped play a role in Sherman ultimately ascending to the head job after Hauber stepped down in 2008. Hauber coached the Indians from 1999-2008 and took the team to the state finals on four different occasions.
“I’m not at Lake Central today without coach Hauber,” Sherman said. “He meant so much to me and so much to this community. He is very much someone who should be celebrated.”
Baker-Runyon won Miss Softball under Hauber’s tutelage before going on to a stellar career at Purdue and a coaching career of her own right. The pair continued to discuss softball every step of the way, but they also shifted to the bigger topics. Hauber’s last letter to Baker-Runyon included a gift of a Toy Story onesie for Baker-Runyon’s newborn son Benjamin.
“Coach was the first real big influence that I had,” Baker-Runyon said. “When I look back at my career, my best years were with Coach Haub. He really prepared us for what was ahead in life. We didn’t know it at the time, but looking back as an adult, I can see that. A lot of the lessons he gave us I’ve passed down to others in my life.”
Both Sherman and Baker-Runyon stayed connected to Hauber throughout his last days and they were hardly the only ones. Former Lake Central players would send care packages and Hauber would write letters in return even as the cancer spread throughout his body.
“I got a call three weeks ago that he put himself into hospice and it hit me because he is one of the strongest men I ever knew,” Sherman said. “Emotionally. Mentally. Physically. He was just an amazing individual in every way and we’re all going to miss him.”