Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KOUTS — Kouts junior pitcher and infielder Natalie Kozub swayed in disbelief.

“This doesn’t even feel real,” she said after her Fillies defeated the Westville Blackhawks 7-6 in IHSAA Class 1A Regional 25. The win sends Kouts to its first semistate in school history where Caston (20-4) awaits in the opener of Saturday’s two-game northern semistate in Frankfort.

“I just can’t believe it,” Kozub said.

Believe it.

Kouts (19-7) erased a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning, tagged on an insurance run in the sixth and then held off Westville’s attempts at seventh-inning heroics to escape with the one-run win.

Kouts’ maiden trip beyond regional comes after three previous sectional championship teams were unable to secure additional hardware in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Westville’s own regional drought extended to four sectional title teams to bow out in regionals in 2010, 2015, 2021 and now 2023. Westville finished 18-9.

“This is a culmination up to this point of what we’ve worked so hard and strived for,” Kouts coach John Hall said. “Our phrase this whole season has been to practice how you play. We’ve had some intense practice. We’ve had practices for moments like these and they came through.”

Kouts sophomore starter Katelyn Kleckner didn’t have her sharpest stuff early in allowing five Westville runs through four innings before Kozub took the ball in the circle to finish out the final three frames. Kozub’s win was her 11th on the year, tying a program single-season record.

Kleckner limited damage even while laboring where she could against a hard-hitting Blackhawk lineup. It was ultimately Kleckner’s own bases-loaded double to the wall in the fifth that drove in the first two of four runs scored that inning to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 lead.

“When she gets the ball on the barrel of the bat good things happen,” Hall said of Kleckner’s redemption at the plate.

Kouts junior Macie Sanders padded another run with a solo shot the next inning. Blackhawk freshman starting pitcher Kierstin Vargas finished the game allowing seven runs, six of which were earned, while striking out nine through six frames.

Eventually, Kouts got to her.

“I think we all just needed to keep our energy up and wear on her,” Kleckner said. “The more you pitch, the more tired you get and the more you slow down.”

Kouts’ postgame celebration was reserved minus the confetti cannons while posing for photos, but the night ended with a departure from the school and return trip behind police cars and fire trucks. The regional drought didn’t go quietly.

“This is it tonight,” Kleckner said. “We’ll celebrate today. Tomorrow it’s back to practice.”

Believe it.

“This is literally the best feeling ever,” Kozub said. “I don’t even know what to say.”