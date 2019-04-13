Big picture: Lake Central improved to 12-1 with a 15-0 victory over a depleted Kankakee Valley squad.
The team was playing with only three varsity players due to its prom being held later on Saturday. Lake Central also went deep into its bench.
Nonetheless, L.C. senior pitcher Jenna Towle was dominant, tossing a five-inning perfect game. Towle struck out 13 and the other two outs came on ground balls.
Lake Central collected 19 hits, including a 4-for-4 day from Towle, while junior Alexis Johnson belted a triple and double in her only two plate appearances. Freshman Riley Conner came off the bench to blast a home run and double, and she counted four RBIs. Mikayla Creasbaum and Morgan Hoppe each had two hits.
Turning point: Lake Central scored all of the runs it would need with five in the first inning off K.V. freshman Carmen Rosado. The big blow was a two-run triple by Johnson.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Senior Emma Sark — She made two solid plays in the field at third base to help the Kougar defense.
Lake Central player of the game: Towle — She improved to 4-0 on the season with the perfect game.
Quote: Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman on Towle’s outing: “In the area here, softball is softball. We were, as well, able to get some younger kids in there for some game time, but Jenna was great in the game, working ahead in the counts early and attacking hitters. She just did a great job.”
Beyond the box score: Towle was able to use a myriad of pitches to keep hitters off balance.
“My rise (ball) really came into a big part of the play,” she said. “That was probably one of my best pitches also with the curve and the screw.”
Up next: Portage at Kankakee Valley (4-3), 4:30 p.m. Monday; Lake Central (12-1) at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.