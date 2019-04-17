Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.
1. Lake Central (1) 14-1
The Indians are on a 13-game winning streak and are also the No. 1 team in the state, according to Max Preps. Lake Central has scored at least 10 runs in six straight contests and would try to keep its momentum going in a home match-up against Duneland Athletic Conference rival Michigan City on Wednesday.
2. Chesterton (2) 9-2-1
The Trojans continue to show their might in the DAC. Chesterton did not allow a run in back-to-back wins over Merrillville and Michigan City and were slated for another conference match-up with No. 10 LaPorte on Wednesday.
3. Munster (3) 9-5
The Mustangs are undefeated in Northwest Crossroads Conference play, and sophomore Hailey Sullivan is a big reason why. She leads the team with four home runs and 13 RBIs. She will try to keep it going when Munster faces Highland on the road Thursday.
4. Crown Point (5) 6-3
The Bulldogs found their footing and have reeled off four straight victories. Sophomore Anna Holloway leads the way with three home runs and nine RBIs. Crown Point was scheduled to play Duneland Athletic Conference opponent Merrillville on Wednesday.
5. Kankakee Valley (4) 6-4
The Kougars were shutout by No. 1 Lake Central but bounced back with a narrow victory over Portage. Kankakee Valley has a few days off before taking on Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Lowell on Monday.
6. Boone Grove (8) 7-1
The Wolves have won seven consecutive games, including a 10-run Porter County Conference victory over Kouts. Freshman Kailyn Coates is batting .593 and leads the team with 16 hits and 12 RBIs. Boone Grove was set to play PCC rival Westville on the road Wednesday.
7. Morgan Township (7) 7-3
The Cherokees three losses this year have been by two or less runs. In its last outing, Morgan Township defeated Porter County Conference foe Kouts by 23 runs. The team tried to build on its lopsided victory in another PCC match-up with Washington Township on Wednesday.
8. Griffith (10) 6-3
The Panthers are off to a strong start in Greater South Shore Conference play. Griffith will try to keep up its undefeated conference record in a home-and-home against Calumet on Monday and Tuesday.
9. Hanover Central (NR) 7-1-1
The Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak, powered by sophomore Leah Mokos. She is batting .633 with 19 hits and 13 RBIs. Hanover Central was set to play Lowell on the road Wednesday.
10. LaPorte (6) 6-3
The Slicers have lost two of their last three games, but they came against Duneland Athletic Conference opponents No. 1 Lake Central and No. 4 Crown Point. LaPorte would try to get back on track in another tough conference game against No. 1 Chesterton on Wednesday.
On the bubble
South Central, Valparaiso and Washington Township.