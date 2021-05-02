Lake Central, Crown Point softball not looking ahead to postseason yet

Lake Central and Crown Point received their path to a state softball championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Indians will open the Class 4A Highland Sectional against Merrillville while the Bulldogs will await the winner of Valparaiso and Chesterton in the 4A Crown Point Sectional. The pairings were released by the IHSAA on Sunday and the postseason will begin on May 24.

This season will mark the first time since 2015 that Lake Central and Crown Point won’t be in the same sectional. The earliest they could meet in the postseason would be in the regional on June 1.

“We have some goals that we set as a group earlier in the year and the postseason is one of those goals,” Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said. “We have it in the back of our minds, but there are still some things we’d like to accomplish this year.”

The Indians (18-0) are 9-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference and they handed Crown Point (15-2) its lone conference loss, 4-2 on Apr. 14. The two teams will play again on Wednesday, but not before Lake Central plays Hobart and Portage to start the week.

“There are a lot of games to be played before the postseason, including some pretty good games this week,” Sherman said.