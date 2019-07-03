{{featured_button_text}}
Softball match between Boone Grove and Andrean (all-area)

Boone Grove's Kellie Marcheschi will continue her career at Western Illinois.

 Ty Vinson, The Times

First Team

Lexi Benko

Position: Pitcher

School: Chesterton

Class: Senior

Stats: 1.48 ERA, 97 Ks; .407 BA, seven home runs

Bio: Benko, an Indiana State commit, led the Trojans to their third straight sectional title. She was also an Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and named to the Duneland Athletic Conference All-Conference team.

Madi Elish

Position: Pitcher

School: Crown Point

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 13-2, five saves, 102 Ks, 19 BBs, 2.01 ERA; .343 BA, .397 OPB

Bio: Elish, who has already committed to Arizona, helped the Bulldogs win their fourth regional championship in school history. She also made the All-DAC Conference team and was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection.

Emily Dato

Position: Pitcher

School: Munster

Class: Junior

Stats: 11-4, 1.53 ERA, 162 Ks, 13 BBs; .306 BA, .352 OPB, .529 SLG, five home runs

Bio: Dato helped the Mustangs win the Northwest Crossroads Conference title with an undefeated record in conference play. She was also named to the NCC All-Conference First Team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection.

Jenna Towle

Position: Pitcher

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: 8-1, two saves, 0.72 ERA, 77 Ks, four BBs; .463 BA, .522 OPB, .634 SLG, two home runs

Bio: Towle, The Times' Player of the Year, put together a standout season in the circle and at the plate. She was also an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection, the DAC Most Valuable Player and will continue her career at Missouri-St. Louis.

Olivia Peterson

Position: Catcher

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .421 BA, .483 OPB, .798 SLG, five home runs

Bio: Peterson, who committed to Minnesota, helped the Indians win their second straight DAC title. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection.

Alexis Johnson

Position: Third baseman

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .459 BA, .515 OBP, .717 SLG, three home runs

Bio: Johnson batted leadoff for the Indians and helped them finish the season 26-4. She was also an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection and named to the DAC All-Conference team.

Anna Holloway

Position: Shortstop

School: Crown Point

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .378 BA, .413 OBP, .694 SLG, five home runs

Bio: Holloway, a Notre Dame recruit, helped the Bulldogs finish the season 29-5. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection. 

Maddie Swart

Position: Shortshop

School: Kankakee Valley

Class: Senior

Stats: .367 BA, .406 OPB, .533 SLG, one home run

Swart was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and named the MVP in the ICGSA North-South All-Star game. She was also named to the NCC All-Conference First Team and will continue her career at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Ryleigh Marsh

Position: Shortstop

School: Lowell

Position: Shortstop

Class: Junior

Stats: .354 BA, .427 OBP, .430 SLG

Bio: Marsh was a key contributor for the Red Devils offensively and defensively. She was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.

Mallory McMahon

Position: Outfielder

School: Crown Point

Class: Senior

Stats:.421 BA, .495 OBP, .632 SLG, three home runs

Bio: McMahon was a key contributor for the Bulldogs and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection. She will continue her career at Butler.

Kaylee Barrett

Position: Outfielder

School: Kankakee Valley

Class: Senior

Stats: .286 BA, .352 OBP, .636 SLG, seven home runs

Bio: Barrett led the Kougars in home runs and was an NCC All-Conference honorable mention. She will continue her career at Indiana State.

Paige Vukadinovich

Position: Outfielder

School: Munster

Class: Freshman

Stats: .479 BA, .490 OPB, .659 SLG

Bio: Vukadinovich made an immediate impact with the Mustangs, recording five hits over the first three games of her prep career. She finished as Munster's leader in batting average and hits and was named to the NCC All-Conference Second Team.

Emmy Wells

Position: Utility

School: Morgan Township

Class: Junior

Stats: .529 BA, .622 OPB, .985 SLG, eight home runs

Bio: Wells had 12 games in which she registered multiple hits. She was also an ICGSA Class 1A/2A First Team All-State selection and named to the Porter County Conference All-Conference Team.

Kellie Marcheschi

Position: Utility

School: Boone Grove

Class: Senior

Stats: 22-4, 1.04 ERA, 272 Ks, 36 BBs; .542 BA, .600 OBP, 1.000 SLG, nine home runs

Bio: Marcheschi was named to the PCC All-Conference Team and led the Wolves to their fourth regional championship in program history. She was also an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection and will continue her career at Western Illinois.

Second Team

Brinkley Kita

Position: Pitcher

School: Crown Point

Class: Freshman

Stats: 6-2, 97 Ks, 0.97 ERA

Bio: Kita showed a lot of promise in her first prep season and helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A Harrison Semistate Championship.

Dayton Elliott

Position: Pitcher

School: Munster

Class: Senior

Stats: 14-3, 1.39 ERA, 119 Ks, 20 BBs

Bio: Elliot was an NCC All-Conference honorable mention and will continue her career at Northern Illinois.

Peyton Pepkowski

School: Lake Central

Position: Pitcher

Class: Sophomore

Stats:9-2, two saves, 0.96 ERA, 129 Ks, seven BBs; .432 BA, .500 OBP, .567 SLG

Bio: Pepkowski will see a lot more action next season with the departure of Towle, and she seems ready to lead the defending DAC champs.

Holly Noveroske

Position: Pitcher

School: South Central

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 1.88 ERA, 129 Ks, 28 BBs; .351 BA, .425 OBP, .532 SLG, three home runs

Bio: Noveroske helped the Satellites win the regular-season Porter County Conference title and was selected to the PCC All-Conference Team.

Faith Biggs

Position: Catcher

School: South Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .388 BA, .523 OBP, .952 SLG, 11 home runs

Bio: Biggs was named to the PCC All-Conference Team and helped the Satellites finish the regular season undefeated in conference play.

Caitlyn Phillips

Position: Third baseman

School: Crown Point

Class: Senior

Stats: .391 BA, .404 OBP

Bio: Phillips was an ICGSA 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection and played in the ICGSA North-South All-Star game. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference Team and will continue her career at Marian.

Jordan Duff

Position: Shortstop

School: Munster

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .340 BA, .412 OBP, .460 SLG, one home run

Bio: Duff was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.

Alexus Reese

Position: Second baseman

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .438 BA, .488 OBP, .958 SLG, nine home runs

Bio: Reese set the Indians' single-season record for homers and was named to the DAC All-Conference Team.

Ashley Talaga

Position: Shortstop

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .379 BA, .469 OBP, .536 SLG, two home runs

Bio: Talaga made the NCC All-Conference First Team and was an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection.

Saylem Smith

Position: Outfielder

School: Hobart

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .508 BA, .556 OPB, .846 SLG, four home runs

Bio: Smith led the Brickies in batting average and home runs and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.

Shelby Linn

Position: Outfielder

School: LaPorte

Class: Junior

Stats: .506 BA, .576 OBP, .784 SLG, six home runs

Bio: Linn led the Indians in batting average and was named to the DAC All-Conference Team.

Elise Kratkoczki

Position: Outfielder

School: Hanover Central 

Class: Junior

Stats: .493 BA, .588 OBP, .706 SLG, two home runs

Bio: Kratkoczki helped the Wildcats win the Greater South Shore Conference regular-season title with an unblemished record in conference play.

Alyssa Graegin

Position: Utility

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .372 BA, .388 OPB, .539 SLG, four home runs

Bio: Graegin, a Rochester commit, helped the 59ers win their 12th sectional championship in school history and was an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection.

Tyler Chambers

Position: Utility

School: Hanover Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .500 BA, .543 OBP, .755 SLG, one home run

Bio: Chambers helped the Wildcats win their first regional championship in four years and sixth in program history.

Honorable Mention

Jamie Gessler, SS, Highland, Sr.; Maggie Ballentine, 2B, Crown Point, Sr.; Madi Young, P, Crown Point, So.; Emma Sark, C, Kankakee Valley, Sr.; Hannah Camarena, SS, Hobart, So.; Sydney Doloszycki, SS, Lake Central, Fr.; Amanda Aardema, P, Lake Central, Fr.; Hailey Sullivan, C, Munster, So.; Daija Williams, 3B, Munster, Jr.; Juliana Hall, 3B, Portage, Jr.; Maddie Snemis, 2B, Chesterton, Jr.; Jessica Terzarial, OF, Griffith, Sr.; Olivia Zarantonello, 2B, LaPorte, Jr.; Madison Perez, OF, Portage, Sr.; Emily Wood, P, Valparaiso, Sr.; Karlie Lemmons, 1B, Morgan Township, Jr.; Leah Mokos, SS, Hanover Central, So.; Kailyn Coates, C, Boone Grove, Fr.; Ashtyn Barnett, C, Hanover Central, Jr.; Micaela Iacovetti, C, Chesterton, Jr.; Erica Hoffman, 2B, Boone Grove, Fr.; Dawn Pawlak, SS, Gavit, Sr.; Katelyn Majda, P, Washington Township, Sr.; Madey Flick, 3B, Kankakee Valley, Sr.; Katlyn Cherry, SS, Hebron, Sr.; Jillian Scott, 3B, Lowell, Sr.; Madolyn Smith, OF, Kouts, Jr.; Mercedes Lira, C, Wheeler, Sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.