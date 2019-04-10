Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.
1. Lake Central (3) 9-1
The Indians were on an eight-game winning streak entering their Wednesday evening match-up with No. 9 Valparaiso, which included a 6-2 home victory over No. 5 Crown Point. In that contest, senior pitcher Jenna Towle had two strikeouts and a double.
2. Chesterton (2) 5-2-1
The Trojans were narrowly defeated by No. 1 Lake Central on Saturday, but they bounced back with a 6-4 road win over No. 9 Valparaiso. Chesterton will be back in action April 17 in a home match-up against No. 6 LaPorte.
3. Munster (5) 6-1
The Mustangs have outscored their opponents by 31 runs this season and picked up a 6-1 win over No. 4 Kankakee Valley in their last outing. Munster was set to play a road game against Lowell on Wednesday.
4. Kankakee Valley (4) 3-1
The Kougars have had four players launch home runs this season, highlighted by senior Karlee Barrett, who has two homers. Kankakee Valley was scheduled to play Andrean, who is on the bubble, on Wednesday in a Northwest Crossroads Conference game.
5. Crown Point (1) 3-3
The Bulldogs opened the season 2-0 but went on a three-game losing streak, which included losses to Lake Central and Munster. Crown Point got back on track with an 18-0 home victory over Michigan City and will face No. 6 LaPorte on Thursday.
6. LaPorte (7) 5-1
The Slicers are on a three-game winning streak and edged past Portage in their most recent outing. Senior Emily Samuelson has been on a tear for LaPorte with 12 hits, seven RBIs and 15 runs. The Slicers will take on No. 5 Crown Point on Thursday.
7. Morgan Township (6) 4-1
After dropping their season-opener, the Cherokees have won four straight games. Sophomore Lanie Ruf leads the team with a .467 batting average and seven hits. Morgan Township will take on North Judson on the road Thursday.
8. Boone Grove (9) 4-1
The Wolves have won four straight games and haven't allowed a run in three consecutive contests. Freshman Kailyn Coates leads Boone Grove with 12 hits and 10 RBIs and will try to continue her hot streak against Kouts on Friday.
9. Valparaiso (NR) 3-1
The Vikings are off to a strong start in the Duneland Athletic Conference behind senior Zahm Peyton. She has been red hot with 12 hits, including four home runs, and 16 RBIs. Valparaiso lost to No. 2 Chesterton in its last game but was scheduled for another conference match-up with No. 1 Lake Central on Wednesday.
10. Griffith (NR) 4-2
The Panthers won both games in a home-and-home with Whiting on Monday and Tuesday to remain unblemished in the Greater South Shore Conference. Griffith will try to build on its early success when it faces Lowell on April 16.
On the bubble
Andrean, Hanover Central, Hobart.