Lake Central showing it's the team to beat, and four more early-season takeaways

Lake Central surrendered an average of 0.7 runs per game en route to a state title game appearance last spring.

An inning into the 2022 season, it had already allowed four runs.

Over the next 33 innings, however, Lake Central (6-0, 3-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) outscored opponents 80-5, earned six straight wins start to the season, and erased any doubts who the team to beat in the Region was.

“One thing that's been a little bit of a jolt was that we really haven't given up a lot of runs in the last few years, because we've just had some lockdown pitching,” coach Jeff Sherman said. “Yeah, we have very good pitching again this year, but we're seeing an increase in talent level on offense throughout the area and state. People are going to score runs, we just have to make sure that we don't let it spiral out of control.”

With 2021’s Miss Softball Peyton Pepkowski graduated, Lake Central has been left to figure out how it’s going to fill her shoes in the circle.

“Everybody kind of looks at us with a very large senior class and thinks that we've got a ton of experience,” Sherman said. “And there are certain areas where we do but there's certain areas where we don't at the same time, and I think that's been a big challenge for us here early on. To find that right mix between some of these experienced and inexperienced kids.”

Perhaps no one is more emblematic of Sherman’s dilemma than Amanda Aardema. Aardema, a senior, has gotten the lion’s share of the innings thus far, posting a 2.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in her 16 innings of work. Though Aardema pitched 44 innings with a 0.95 ERA a year ago, she’s being leaned on for more high-leverage innings than she ever has before.

So far Aardema and Co. have impressed, Sherman is just waiting to see how it’ll all fall into place.

“We feel pretty good about the pitching staff in total,” Sherman said. “We think it's got some really nice pieces. We're just working on, ‘How are those pieces of the puzzle going to fit together?’”

Hot starts for young arms

Crown Point sophomore Kendra Steinberg wasted no time making her presence known to Region hitters. In just her second-career appearance in the circle, the right-hander tossed her first career no-hitter, blanking Merrillville in five innings, while tallying eight strikeouts and walking one batter.

The no-hitter followed her varsity debut in which she shutout Lockport in 3.2 innings in sub-freezing temperatures.

“For a sophomore coming out and dealing with the weather conditions that she was dealing with, she threw a phenomenal game,” Bulldogs (4-1) coach Angie Richwalski said. “To be dealing with the pressure of her first varsity game and all that, she threw so well. She threw a ton of movement and she was really handling herself well on the field.”

Steinberg isn’t the only pitcher in the Region dealing despite a lack of experience.

At Lake Central, Jolie Adams has stepped up and contributed to the pitching staff in a big way.

After serving as the leadoff hitter for last year’s state runner-up team as a freshman, Adams is proving equally as adept on the rubber. In five innings of work against Michigan City — her first time pitching in a varsity game — Adams mowed down 12 batters, scattering just four hits and two walks without giving up a run.

New coach, no problems

With former head coach Beth Raspopovich moving to a role as an assistant athletic director, Munster's program now belongs to Jill Perez. The early returns have been encouraging.

The Mustangs sit at 3-1, including an impressive, 6-5, extra-innings win over Crown Point. They’re scoring at a rate of 8.5 runs per game on the young season.

Munster’s lone loss came against perennial state contender Lake Central in its first game of the year. Even in the loss, Perez’s squad showed signs that they could make some noise in the Region, taking a 4-0 lead into the middle innings.

Runs at a premium against Vikings

The Illiana Christian pitching staff has stymied opposing bats so far this season. In four games, the Vikings (4-0) have only let up four runs, posting back-to-back combined no-hitters against Whiting and Calumet.

Sophomore Mikayla Derks has led the way for the unit, playing a part in each of the no-hitters as well as dealing six innings of shutout ball to open the season with a win over Wheeler.

Allowing just one run a game on average, Illiana Christian hasn’t needed much in the way of run support, but they’ve gotten it anyway. The Vikings have put up 15 or more runs in each of their last three games.

LaPorte looking dangerous in the DAC

With established softball powers like Lake Central, Crown Point, and Valparaiso in the Duneland Athletic Confernce, its easy to ignore LaPorte.

Though its early on, the Slicers (4-0, 3-0) appear ready to at least cause some noise in the conference. Three conference wins in three tries put LaPorte in a good position as the heart of the schedule approaches.

In DAC games, the Slicers' offense is putting up over 13 runs per game. LaPorte's pitching has caused opponents to struggle, posting two straight shutouts in its past two games.

With games against Crown Point and Lake Central looming, the Slicers will have plenty of opportunities to show if they're "for real" in the DAC this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.