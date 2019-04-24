Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.
1. Lake Central (1) 17-1
The Indians are on a 15-game winning streak and are also the No. 1 team in the state according to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll. Lake Central shut out Duneland Athletic Conference opponent Portage 9-0 at home Wednesday.
2. Chesterton (2) 11-3-1
The Trojans had their five-game winning streak snapped by No. 1 Lake Central, but that was no reason for the Trojans to drop in the rankings. Chesterton was scheduled to face another Duneland Athletic Conference opponent, No. 3 Crown Point, on the road Wednesday.
3. Crown Point (4) 12-3
The Bulldogs have reeled off 10 consecutive victories and are one of the hottest teams in the Region. Crown Point was set to take on No. 2 Chesterton in a Duneland Athletic Conference road match-up Wednesday.
4. Munster (3) 11-5
The Mustangs upheld their undefeated conference record with a pair of victories over Highland and Hobart. Munster was set to play No. 10 Griffith on the road Wednesday.
5. Morgan Township (7) 10-2
The Cherokees have won five straight games, including an 11-0 victory over Marquette Catholic on Tuesday. Morgan Township was slated to play Culver Academies at home Wednesday.
6. Boone Grove (6) 8-2
The Wolves pushed their winning streak to eight games before finally losing to Porter County Conference rival No. 5 Morgan Township. Boone Grove had a chance to get back in the win column Wednesday in another PCC game against Hebron.
7. Kankakee Valley (5) 8-5
The Kougars earned a four-run win against Wheeler but lost on the road to Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Lowell. Kankakee Valley would try to get back on track in another NCC showdown with Hobart on Wednesday.
8. Hanover Central (9) 9-2-1
The Wildcats lost by one run to Lowell in nine innings but rebounded with back-to-back victories over Whiting on Monday and Tuesday. Hanover Central will play Beecher (Illinois) on the road Thursday.
9. South Central (NR) 10-2
The Satellites have won four straight games, including a 15-run victory over Victory Christian on Tuesday. South Central was set to face Wheeler on the road Wednesday.
10. Griffith (8) 6-3
The Panthers were off for a week after a 10-0 victory over Greater South Shore Conference foe Lake Station. Griffith was scheduled to finally get back in action against No. 4 Munster at home Wednesday.
On the bubble
LaPorte, Valparaiso and Washington Township