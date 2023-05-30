Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. JOHN — Lake Central knew all season that it had the talent to do big things. If there was a question mark, it was the way the team thought about softball.

So coach Brooke Baker-Runyon brought in a mental trainer last week to address that.

“Physically, we have very good players. Sometimes we let the game become bigger than it needs to be,” Baker-Runyon said. “(The trainer) definitely got us in the right mindset this week and I think that helped a lot.”

If the early returns are any indication, the decision was a good one. The Indians won a 6-1 game over Crown Point Tuesday to take the school’s 16th regional championship.

The game provided some mental challenges. It was the third meeting between the teams this season. Aside from that and from being both geographic and Duneland Athletic Conference rivals, the teams met in the last seven postseasons. There was usually a championship on the line when they did. A year ago, the Bulldogs upset the Indians in the regional round.

That was a lot to think about.

“We came into this wanting to beat them really bad because of how many times they beat us in the past and how they took all our seniors out last year.” infielder MaKayla Van Vossen said. “This year, we got revenge back on them and won,”

Crown Point (23-9) scored first when Ashlyn Kita slapped an RBI single with two outs in the first inning.

Lake Central (28-4-1) immediately countered when Van Vossen doubled in a pair in the bottom half of the opening frame. She said she fed off of teammate Taylor Schafer’s energy when Schafer singled just before.

“Coming up to that at bat, I knew I had to do something in order to get the runs in,” Van Vossen said. “I don’t really think in my at bats. I just kind of know what I have to do and do my thing.”

Van Vossen scored right away on Izzy Calinski’s single. The Indians added two more in the third on Jesse Del Toro’s single and another in the fourth when Kate Renschen’s base hit plated Morgan Heinecke.

That’s the way it’s been all season for LC, which averages 11 runs per game.

“I know that I have people to back me up, no matter what. If I don’t get on, somebody else is going to get on or somebody else is going to get the run in,’ Van Vossen said. “I trust my teammates a lot with that.”

In the circle, the pitcher they call “Bob” looked like an upperclassman at times. Sophomore Sofia Calderaro allowed only that first-inning run. She struck out six and only let two runners beyond first base in the last six innings.

“Officially, she’s (an upperclassman) tomorrow but (right now) she’s still considered a sophomore athletically. She’s done everything this year that we’ve asked of her, left her comfort zone, worked her pitches,” Baker-Runyon said. “She’s doing a great job.”

The Indians will meet Fort Wayne Carroll in the semistate semifinal. The Chargers (15-13) beat Huntington North on the other side of the regional bracket. Baker-Runyon said she didn’t know much about Carroll, as of Tuesday night.

“I’m going to find out this week,” she said.