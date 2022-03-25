Lake Central's Kiley Conner always willing to do a little extra

ST. JOHN — Kiley Conner usually turns to her dad in the stands and gives him a puzzled look when she’s on first base.

Last year, the Lake Central outfielder had 33 hits and 17 of them were for extra bases. So, as often than not, Conner only steps on first as she’s turning for second.

“I’m not at first base a lot. It does feel weird, definitely,” she said.

Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman praised Conner’s drive. Her role will expand this season and she’s ready to step up to that.

“She doesn’t want to disappoint herself and she doesn’t want to disappoint her team,” Sherman said. “Last year, she had a lot of fun. She knew we had some seniors that were helping us out, but now she’s turned that page and feels like she has to be that person. I think she’s done a great job with that.”

Where exactly Conner fits into a strong Lake Central lineup is to be determined. Sherman said he’ll play around with things early but expects to have Conner in an important spot where she can drive in runs.

A year ago, she hit .393 with four home runs and 24 RBIs in 97 at-bats.

“You look at the kid, physically, and you don’t think ‘incredible power.’ But she’s got gap-to-gap power,” Sherman said.

Conner got into softball when she was a kid, watching her older sister Casey play. Her first sport was gymnastics, but after three years she decided it was a little “too girly” for her tastes.

She started playing travel softball. At first, she was more of a singles hitter. The power developed later.

Speed is an underestimated part of her game, Sherman said. She stole five bases last season and some of those extra-base hits were single Conner stretched into doubles and doubles she stretched into triples.

Defensively, she’s good enough to play centerfield. That’s where she’ll likely play when gets to Northern Illinois at the next level. The Indians have the luxury of putting her in right field with Jolie Adams roaming the middle outfield spot.

Conner also has some experience in the circle and may do some pitching. That past also helps her at the plate.

“I can definitely read a pitcher, being that I used to be a pitcher. As a hitter, I can see the pitcher’s weaknesses and strengths,” Conner said.

Her goals this year are mostly team-oriented. The ones that aren’t, won’t show up in a scorebook or on a stat sheet. She hopes to be a leader, vocally and by example.

“I want to make a big difference on the team. I want the whole team to make a difference,” Conner said. “We’re being underestimated this year. That’s our motivation for this year.”

The Indians lost 4-1 to Roncalli in the Class 4A state championship last year. Conner scored the Lake Central’s only run in that game after she reached on an error in the fifth inning. She led off the seventh with a single, one of only three hits the Indians managed on the top-ranked pitcher in the nation, Keagan Rothrock.

They finished 31-2, avenging their only other loss to Crown Point with a 3-1 win in the regional semifinal. Conner said she learned a lot over the course of her junior year.

“I learned that you have to fail in order to succeed. That’s a big thing because losing at state made us seniors open our eyes. We need to get back there this year,” she said. “It just made us need that we need to work even harder.”

Lake Central returns seven seniors who were part of that state runner-up team. That experience is invaluable. The younger classes are also talented and will pitch in. Sherman is happy with his roster and “ready to roll.”

Conner thinks the offense will be key.

“We have a long, tough road ahead of us but I truly do think that we can make it to state,” Conner said. “We have to work for it this year. We just have to work it.”

