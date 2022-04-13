Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski is anchoring the circle at Loyola

Indiana Miss Softball. A 22-1 record last season at Lake Central. A powerful right arm that led the Indians to the Class 4A state championship game.

Peyton Pepkowski nervous? C’mon.

“There’s definitely been some jitters,” said Pepkowski, a freshman pitcher at Loyola. “The first game out, even though it was preseason, I was shaking on the mound trying to read my sign card.”

Even though Pepkowski has pretty much seen and done it all on the softball diamond, she’s also human. The former Lake Central star hurler knows it’s a whole new level being a Division I athlete, but she’s definitely excited to grow and learn.

The talented true freshman is learning on the job.

“It’s like proving yourself all over again,” said Pepkowski, who has emerged to led the Ramblers in innings pitched and wins.

“I had a really good career at Lake Central and in high school overall, but you’ve still got to prove it at the collegiate level, especially D-I, when all the athletes you’re facing are probably the best athletes from their high school.”

Pepkowski, who is 7-7 on the season with eight complete games and a 3.78 ERA, has thrown a team-high 93 2/3 innings with 90 strikeouts and 29 walks. Opponents are hitting .241 against her.

The Times’ 2021 Softball Player of the Year has faced the likes of Arizona, Virginia, and Murray State – and that was before Missouri Valley Conference play began.

“(Peyton) took a couple of bumps early on in the season against some really tough competition, but has never let that stop her from getting better every day,” Loyola head coach Alicia Abbott said. “There will be lessons that every freshman can learn about placement and how to adjust to each batter and those tough hitters she saw early on that will help her get better with each opponent she faces.

“It’s been fun watching her bulldog mentality show through each time she steps in that circle.”

Pepkowski was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 against Bradley. She only allowed four hits in 14 innings with an unblemished 0.00 ERA for the entire weekend.

Pitching is all about making adjustments and Pepkowski has learned that making changes are part of the process.

“I’ve changed my rise ball. In high school I think it was more of a high fastball and you can sometimes get away with that,” Pepkowski explained. “Now it’s like an actual rise ball where it’s spinning and I’m getting my spin efficiency up, and making sure whatever pitch I throw it’s spinning correctly and the right way. We also do a lot of muscle building, doing strength training all the time, and that’s improving my pitching.”

The Ramblers are 9-21 overall with Pepkowski picking up seven of those wins on the mound. She said there’s three other pitchers in the mix, including two seniors, and they’ve been nothing but supportive.

“I knew if I got my shot I’d have to capitalize on it,” Pepkowski said. “I also know if I do poorly I have the other three (pitchers) able to back me up. The support from teammates, coaches, and our staff has been incredible.”

Being an hour from home has its perks as well for Pepkowski, who is able to break away for a quick trip home when the time allows. She’s also blessed with a loving family who supports her every step of the way. One big surprise came on her birthday on March 25. The Ramblers were playing at Southern Illinois and she noticed her parents, Mark and Robin, and her sister, Katelyn, in the stands.

“My sister ran up to me, it was so exciting,” Pepkowski said. “My family has made so many sacrifices for me in softball, it was such a blessing to see them there.”

In other college softball news,

• Denison’s Maggie Ballentine was 4-for-9 with two runs and two RBI as the Big Red split a NCAC doubleheader with Oberlin.

• Aurora (20-2) is on an eight-game winning streak thanks to some local help. Tyler Chambers (Hanover Central) is hitting .406 with 23 RBI; Ashley Talaga (Andrean) is batting .319 with 23 runs and 16 RBI; and Faith Biggs (South Central) is hitting .308.

Men’s track and field

Iowa’s Khullen Jefferson (TF South) helped the team’s 4x100-meter relay set a school record of 39.03 seconds at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona. It was the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Jefferson, a freshman, was also second in the 200 meters (20.83 seconds) to Olympian Fred Kerley at the Baldy Castillo Invite on March 19.

Baseball

UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) picked up his sixth win of the season (6-0) with six innings of work that included six strikeouts and no walks in a 12-7 Big East Conference victory over St. John’s.

Peterson now has 70 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings worked, which is good for third in the nation.

• Indiana State’s Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the second game as the Sycamores swept a three-game series with Valpo.

It was Nelson’s first three-hit game of the season.

On Friday, in the series opener, the sophomore outfielder laid down a perfectly-executed safety squeeze in the ninth inning to put the Sycamores up 1-0 in a 2-0 victory.

• Ball State’s Amir Wright (Griffith) had his streak of 26-straight games in which he reached base safely end in a 13-7 loss to host, No. 13 Oregon.

• Indianapolis’ Xavier Rivas (Portage) struck out 13 batters in a win over Missouri S&T.

The standout sophomore has recorded double-digit strikeouts in all seven games this season. He’s up to 84 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

Rivas is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

Women’s basketball

Wabash Valley’s Daijah Smith (Lighthouse) was named a NJCAA Third-Team All-American.

The standout guard averaged 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 47% from the field.

Smith led the Lady Warriors to a 28-2 season, a region and district championship, and a trip to the NJCAA Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

Honors

Northwestern’s Ethan Churilla (Highland, men’s swimming), Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point, men’s basketball), Purdue’s Maddi Johnson (Valparaiso, women’s swimming), Purdue’s Ryan Hrosik (Valparaiso, men’s swimming), and Purdue’s Jack Smith (Michigan City, men’s swimming) earned All-Big Ten Winter Academic recognition. To be eligible, a student-athlete must carry a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher.

Wrestling

Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Jake Burford (Crown Point) was named a 2021-22 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Scholar All-American.

Burford, a two-year Scholar All-American, qualified for the national tournament by placing third at 149 pounds at the NCAA Upper Midwest Regional. He was runner-up in the conference tournament and went 26-7 this past season.

To be eligible, a student-athlete had to carry at least a 3.2 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Men’s basketball

Drew Adzia (Crown Point) announced on Twitter he’s committed to Holy Cross College. The Morton duo of Nate King and Ladaion Barnes signed with Indiana Northwest.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.