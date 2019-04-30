Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association softball poll
Week of April 29
Class 4A
1. Lake Central
2. Decatur Central
3. Leo
4. Pendleton Heights
5. Center Grove
6. Castle
7. Indianapolis Cathedral
8. Crown Point
9. Evansville FJ Reitz
10. Roncalli
11. Jennings County
12. Chesterton
13. Penn
14. Munster
15. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Also receiving votes: Gibson Southern, Greenfield-Central, East Central, Mooresville, Bedford North Lawrence, Seymour, Concord, Brownsburg, Terre Haute North, Franklin Central, Fishers, Harrison.
Class 3A
1. New Palestine
2. South Bend St. Joseph’s
3. Bellmont
4. Edgewood
5. Lebanon
6. Brown County
7. Yorktown
8. Knox
9. Danville
10. Benton Central
11. North Harrison
12. Boonville
13. New Prairie
14. Mississinewa
15. Angola
Also receiving votes: Greensburg, Western, Lakeland, Evansville Bosse, Northview, Vincennes, Fairfield, Jasper, Silver Creek, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Twin Lakes, Tri-West Hendricks, Connersville, Delta, Salem, Franklin.
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. Tecumseh
3. Speedway
4. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
5. Tipton
6. Frankton
7. South Adams
8. Boone Grove
9. Northwestern
10. Union County
11. Winamac Community
12. South Vermillion
13. Whitko
14. Lapel
15. Oak Hill
Also receiving votes: Central Noble, North Posey, Eastern Hancock, Perry Central, Shenandoah, South Putnam, Centerville, Henryville, Alexandria.
Class A
1. Pioneer
2. Tri High
3. Frontier
4. Rising Sun
5. Morgan Township
6. North Central
7. Cambridge City
8. Fremont
9. South Central
10. Indianapolis Lutheran
11. North Vermillion
12. Washington Township
13. Clay City
14. Edinsburgh
15. Hauser
Also receiving votes: Lanesville, North Daviess, Indiana School For The Deaf, North Miami, Caston, Barr-Reeve, West Washington, Borden, Wes-Del, Trinity Lutheran, Kouts.