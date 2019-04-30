{{featured_button_text}}
softball: Munster at Kankakee Valley.

Munster’s Emily Dato, center, is congratulated at home plate after hitting a seventh-inning home run in an 8-0 win over Kankakee on Friday in Wheatfield.

 John Luke, The Times

Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association softball poll

Week of April 29

Class 4A

1. Lake Central

2. Decatur Central

3. Leo

4. Pendleton Heights

5. Center Grove

6. Castle

7. Indianapolis Cathedral

8. Crown Point

9. Evansville FJ Reitz

10. Roncalli

11. Jennings County

12. Chesterton

13. Penn

14. Munster

15. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Also receiving votes: Gibson Southern, Greenfield-Central, East Central, Mooresville, Bedford North Lawrence, Seymour, Concord, Brownsburg, Terre Haute North, Franklin Central, Fishers, Harrison.

Class 3A

1. New Palestine

2. South Bend St. Joseph’s

3. Bellmont

4. Edgewood

5. Lebanon

6. Brown County

7. Yorktown

8. Knox

9. Danville

10. Benton Central

11. North Harrison

12. Boonville

13. New Prairie

14. Mississinewa

15. Angola

Also receiving votes: Greensburg, Western, Lakeland, Evansville Bosse, Northview, Vincennes, Fairfield, Jasper, Silver Creek, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Twin Lakes, Tri-West Hendricks, Connersville, Delta, Salem, Franklin.

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Tecumseh

3. Speedway

4. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

5. Tipton

6. Frankton

7. South Adams

8. Boone Grove

9. Northwestern

10. Union County

11. Winamac Community

12. South Vermillion

13. Whitko

14. Lapel

15. Oak Hill

Also receiving votes: Central Noble, North Posey, Eastern Hancock, Perry Central, Shenandoah, South Putnam, Centerville, Henryville, Alexandria.

Class A

1. Pioneer

2. Tri High

3. Frontier

4. Rising Sun

5. Morgan Township

6. North Central

7. Cambridge City

8. Fremont

9. South Central

10. Indianapolis Lutheran

11. North Vermillion

12. Washington Township

13. Clay City

14. Edinsburgh

15. Hauser

Also receiving votes: Lanesville, North Daviess, Indiana School For The Deaf, North Miami, Caston, Barr-Reeve, West Washington, Borden, Wes-Del, Trinity Lutheran, Kouts.

