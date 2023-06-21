First team

Abbey Bond, Jr. Pitcher, Andrean

160.2 innings, 246 strikeouts, 44 walks, 1.22 ERA

The 59ers ace took her team to within an inning of a Class 2A state title.

Kierys Click, Jr., Infield/Catcher, Hobart

.565 average, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 runs, 1.792 OPS

The Illinois pledge was one of the most potent bats in the Region.

Gabi Comia, Jr., Shortstop, Hanover Central

.642 average, 3 home runs, 32 RBIs, 22 stolen bases

The Times Player of the Year did everything. She struck out only once all season and was maybe the area’s best defensive player.

Mikayla Derks, Jr., Pitcher/First base, Illiana Christian

120 innings, 166 strikeouts, 15 walks, 0.64 ERA; .484 average, 11 doubles, 24 RBIs

The Hope College commit was maybe the area’s best two-way player, almost as dominant in the batter’s box as in the circle.

Clara Phariss, Jr., Pitcher, Wheeler

131 innings, 183 strikeouts, 49 walks, 1.98 ERA

The All-Greater South Shore Conference pitcher was also named second-team Class 1A/2A All State by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.

Emily Philips, Sr., Shortstop, Crown Point

.414 average, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs, 16 stolen bases

The Duneland Athletic Conference player of the year and Marian commit was a leader for the Bulldogs.

Char Lorenz, Sr., Third base/Catcher, Munster

.422 average, 8 triples, 21 RBIs, 28 stolen bases

The Louisville commit was a fixture at the Mustangs’ hot corner for the last few seasons.

Mia Rivera, Sr., Pitcher/Left Field, Highland

.538 average, 50 hits, 15 stolen bases; 101.1 innings, 106 strikeouts, 25 walks, 2.90 ERA

Rivera was the biggest weapon both with the bat and in the circle for the Trojans.

Taylor Schafer, So., Shortstop, Lake Central

.500 average, 44 Hits, 53 runs, 42 RBIs, 15 doubles, 8 triples, 4 HR, 25 walks

She was maybe the area’s most-feared bat, but Indians coaches talk about her intangible qualities even more.

Lydia VanderWoude, So., Second base, Illiana Christian

.408 average, 34 runs, 33 stolen bases

A great fielder who was also a speedy catalyst for the Greater South Shore Champion offense.

MaKayla Van Vossen, Fr., Second base, Lake Central

.566 average, 43 hits, 35 runs, 44 RBIs, 17 walks

As a freshman, she set a batting average record for the storied Lake Central program.

Aubrey Wroble, Sr., Infield, Crown Point

.531 average, 29 runs, 18 stolen bases

Crown Point’s consistent table setter will take her talents to Lewis University.

Second team

Jolie Adams, Jr., Outfield, Lake Central

.427 average, 47 hits, 42 runs, 11 doubles

The Auburn University commit got things started at the top of the order for the Indians.

Sofia Calderaro, So., Pitcher, Lake Central

118 innings, 142 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1.78 ERA

The diminutive “Bob” pitched her team to within a game of the Bittinger Stadium.

Brooke Cunningham, Jr., Pitcher, Hebron

125.1 innings, 160 strikeouts, 1.95 ERA

The ace for a Hawks team that went undefeated in the Porter County Conference and won a sectional title.

Kayelee Dudzik, Sr., Catcher, Morgan Township

.539, 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, 1.821 OPS

The Cherokees senior put up video game numbers during an All-PCC campaign.

Natalie Meinert, Jr. Pitcher, Boone Grove

123.1 innings, 171 strikeouts, 2.04 ERA

An All-PCC selection, Meinert was a strikeout machine for the Wolves.

Kate Renschen, So., Third base/Catcher, Lake Central

.500 average, 47 hits, 43 runs, 23 stolen bases, 1 strikeout

She stole 23 bags on 24 attempts while hitting .500 and striking out only once.

Jenna Sohacki, Jr., Infield/Outfield, Kouts

.474 average, 45 hits, 34 RBIs

The spark plug for a Fillies offense that scored 265 runs.

Reghan Stephany, Jr., Outfield, LaPorte

.490 average, 51 hits, 17 stolen bases

An All-DAC player, Stephany has a knack for getting on base along with speed and a big arm in the outfield.

Emily Suirek, Jr., Outfield/Pitcher, Munster

.438 average, 6 home runs, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles

A big bat in a top-tier Mustangs lineup that scored almost seven runs per game.

Mercedes Szakacs, So., Outfield/Third base, Boone Grove

.427 average, 8 home runs, 32 RBIs

Szakacs led a Wolves team that hit a lot of home runs (22).

Addison Toczek, Hebron

.543 average, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 12 doubles

Tied Dudzik for the area lead in home runs while getting a hit in more than half of her at-bats.

Libby Voliva, Jr., First Base, Andrean

.450 average, 50 hits, 31 RBIs

The biggest bat in a lineup that missed a state championship by a single pitch.

Honorable Mention

Brooke Corneil, Sr., OF/1B, Valparaiso; Desiree Hall, Sr., IF/OF, Kouts; Alyssa Janik, Sr., 1B, Hobart; Ashlyn Kita, Fr., IF, Crown Point; Kaylee Meeks, Jr., Pitcher, Lowell; Elle Mowry, Jr. P, Hanover Central; Emerson Ross, Sr., OF, Portage; Ann Sawyer, So., C, Michigan City; Micah Snyder, So., IF, Andrean; Emily Veschak, Jr., IF/C, Boone Grove; Tennley Werner, Jr., 1B/OF, South Central; Maya Wondaal, Jr., SS, Illiana Christian.

