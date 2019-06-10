Northwest Indiana softball players had quite the awards haul in recent days.
Six girls were named first-team all-state by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association on Thursday, a total of 17 girls were named all-state, six girls were named to the North All-Star team and Lake Central's Jenna Towle is one of the five finalists for the Miss Softball award.
In Class 3A/4A, Lake Central's Towle and Alexis Johnson, Crown Point's Anna Holloway and Madi Elish and Munster's Emily Dato were named first-team all-state. Morgan Twp.'s Emmy Wells was named first-team all-state in Class 1A/2A.
The second-team all-state selections included Chesterton's Lexi Benko, Kankakee Valley's Maddie Swart, Lowell's Ryleigh Marsh, Lake Central's Olivia Peterson, Boone Grove's Kellie Marcheschi, and Andrean's Ashley Talaga and Alyssa Graegin.
The third-team all-state honorees include: Valparaiso's Peyton Zahm, Munster's Jordan Duff, and Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips and Mallory McMahon.
The North/South All-Star game is scheduled for June 22 at Indiana University.
Towle, Benko, Peterson, Swart, Phillips and Zahm will play for the North team, which will be coached by Lake Central's Jeff Sherman. He is one of the five Coach of the Year finalists.