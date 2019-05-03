UNION MILLS — In a week filled with games being canceled, postponed and rescheduled because of rainy weather, the South Central softball team was happy to cap it off with some competition.
The Times No. 10 Satellites took on Hebron at home in a Porter County Conference match-up. And despite the field conditions not being the best, they upheld their unblemished record in conference play.
Prior to the game, South Central danced to "Cupid Shuffle" as the song blasted through the field's overhead speakers, but the Satellites were all business in their 5-0 victory against the Hawks.
"We try to keep the mood light," South Central coach Tony Wallace said. "The girls are confident with themselves, and as you can see there's a lot of camaraderie on the bench with girls supporting other girls, especially when we put subs in."
Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings. However, South Central (13-3, 6-0) got on the board in the bottom of the third. The Satellites didn't record a hit in the frame but notched one run on a sacrifice fly to center field from sophomore pitcher Holly Noveroske, and the next two runs were scored on a subsequent fielding error by the Hawks.
Junior catcher Faith Biggs, who recorded three walks and a double as the leadoff hitter, scored on Noveroske's fly ball. Her strong swing helped the team gain some early momentum, but the sophomore's real presence was felt in the circle.
Noveroske recorded 10 strikeouts and left a number of Hebron hitters guessing in her complete game shutout. Wallace commended the sophomore on her steady performance not only against the Hawks (8-7, 2-4) but all season long, and Noveroske said she was just doing her job.
"I have confidence in myself," said Noveroske, who gave up seven hits and one walk. "I just think, 'It's another pitch. Just gotta keep going.' Everybody cheering me on is a big help and knowing that everybody is behind me and they got my back. I'm able to make a mistake, and they'll pick me up."
In addition to Noveroske's standout showing, senior shortstop Skyler Wildfong also had a strong outing. Wildfong turned a double play in the top of the first inning and drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single.
Hebron senior shortstop Katelyn Cherry had a single in the first inning that bounced up and hit Wildfong on the left ankle, and she was visibly shaken up. Play was stopped momentarily as Wildfong took a few minutes to walk off the injury. But if that wasn't enough, during her first at-bat she reached base after being hit in the back by a pitch.
"It was cold, so it definitely hurt," Wildfong said about both plays. "But I just knew my team needed me, and me coming out would be a negative for them. So just me staying in the game and keeping a positive mindset throughout all of that was what I needed to do."
The Satellites have now won three straight games and seven of their last eight. Noveroske said her team is having a lot of fun but can't overlook any of its opponents in order to build on its success.
"We just have to remember that every team is competition," Noveroske said. "If we do that and play to the best of our ability, we'll be fine."