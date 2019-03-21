Big picture: Carly Basham blasted a two-run, walk-off home run to lift The Times No. 4 Kankakee Valley softball team to a season-opening 4-2 win over No. 6 Morgan Township in extra innings on Thursday in Wheatfield.
Basham's first career hit couldn't have come at a better time as the sophomore right fielder lifted a two-strike pitch to straight-away center in the eighth inning, setting off a wild celebration for the Kougars.
Turning point: Kankakee Valley freshman Lexi Broyles started off the bottom of the eighth with her second single of the day, bringing Basham to the plate. Basham initially showed bunt in the early pitches of her plate appearance, but after missing on a bunt attempt that was her second strike, Basham was forced to swing away.
Morgan Township player of the game: Sophomore third baseman Lauren Moore - She hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Cherokees a 2-1 lead which they held until the Kougars tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Senior catcher Emma Sark - She went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. Sark also was a calming presence for Broyles in her high school debut in the circle.
Quote: "I was trying to bunt in the beginning and when that didn't work, I just wanted to hit it hard. It's an unreal feeling right now," Basham said.
Beyond the box score: Broyles wasn't even listed on Kankakee Valley's roster for the first game of the season, but coach Brian Flynn made a late decision to start Broyles over pitchers Mary Kate Shultz and Madison Anaszewicz.
Up next: Morgan Twp. (0-1) at Winamac, 4:45 p.m. April 2; Lowell at Kankakee Valley (1-0), 4:45 p.m. April 2.