Abbey Kapitan enjoyed a big weekend with the Notre Dame women’s track and field team
She threw 50.21 meters in the hammer throw to set a personal best.
Kapitan, a junior and Munster graduate, set the mark at the Louisville Invitational, which took place April 12-13. She finished seventh in the event and her throw was the eighth-best in recorded program history.
In addition, she took second in the shot put (15.81 meters). She was the highest finisher for Notre Dame in the event.
Personal-best time for Shuble
Katerina Shuble ran the 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 17.90 seconds, taking second place and finishing with a personal best for the Bowling Green women’s track and field team at a dual meet with Toledo on April 5.
The LaPorte graduate and freshman who redshirted in the indoor track season also ran the third leg of the 4x400 relay that took second place. Shuble and teammates Jazzlynn Gaiters, Mis’cha Sellers and Iyanna Ross finished with a time of 4:00.44. Unfortunately for Bowling Green, it lost the annual Battle of I-75 rivalry meet 98-72.
Local track grads team up to help Marian’s squad
Both Matt Wielgus and Adam Gasaway have had solid showings at recent track and field meets as part of the Marian University-Indianapolis men’s team.
Wielgus, a sophomore and Crown Point graduate, led Marian in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational April 6 in Cincinnati. Wielgus finished was a time of 10 minutes, 9.86 seconds, which was good for 14th.
A freshman from LaPorte, Gasaway finished 12th in the 800 in 1:57.24. As a team, Marian finished the meet fourth out of 18 schools.
In the team’s second meet of the outdoor season, the Miami (Ohio) Blizzard Buster on March 23, Wielgus took third in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:23.55. He was the top Marian finisher out of three in that event.
As for Gasaway at the Blizzard Buster, he was the first leg of the 4x800-meter relay that set a track record of 7:49.08. The Knights relay broke the previous record of 7:54.67 set by Miami (Ohio) in 2018. Gasaway joined with teammates Kyle Liwanag, Nathan Blyly and Sebastian Buckeridge to set the record and miss the NAIA national championships "B" qualifying standard by 1.09 seconds.
Grimm leaves her mark as pinch-runner
Though she hasn’t gotten many opportunities at the plate, freshman catcher Shelby Grimm has scored 10 runs for Notre Dame softball this season, often coming in as a pinch runner.
The Chesterton graduate has started 21 games this season, going 1-for-7 with a walk and four stolen bases.
As part of a doubleheader against NC State on April 13, Grimm entered the first game as a pinch runner in the third inning with the Irish trailing by three. She scored a couple batters later on a single to center field, making the deficit 4-2. The Irish dropped Game 1 9-4 but won game 2 12-3 for a best-of-three series victory.