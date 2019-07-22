Crown Point kept its search for a new softball coach close to home.
The school announced Tuesday that assistant coach Angie Richwalski will take over the program, pending approval from the school board. She will replace legendary coach Pete Iussig, who retired earlier this month after leading the Bulldogs to their fourth regional title.
“I’m extremely excited, and I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity,” Richwalski said. “I think that we as a program are poised to be very successful in the near future, and I think all of that is super exciting. I couldn’t be happier to be on board with the program this year.”
Richwalski has only been at Crown Point for one year but carries a noteworthy resume into her first head coaching job. The 2006 Lake Central graduate competed in two state championships, winning one as a sophomore in 2004, and as a senior, she posted an 11-1 record in the circle with a 0.26 ERA.
She continued her career at Loyola and left her mark there as well. Richwalski made the All-Horizon League Second Team as a sophomore in 2008 and was named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team in 2010. She finished her college career with 93 RBIs, tied for the second-most in program history, and was also named the Ramblers’ Most Valuable Player as a senior.
After her playing days, Richwalski said her love of softball never wavered and eventually led her into coaching. She was a graduate assistant at Indiana for the 2011 season, while earning her master’s degree, and joined Highland’s softball staff in 2013 before finally coming over to the Bulldogs.
“Having someone that’s done all that obviously is beneficial,” Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla said. “She played at a high level in high school and has played at a high level in college. And since she’s been out of college, she’s stayed close to the game. She even gives private lessons.”
Richwalski said she began giving softball lessons to Region players roughly five years ago, and Iussig thinks her attention to detail will be a defining characteristic of her coaching career.
The two-time Times Softball Coach of the Year recommended Richwalski and fellow assistant coach Gabby Raspopovich to replace him and thought the program would be in great shape under either of their guidance. After Raspopovich turned down the opportunity, Iussig said promoting Richwalski was an easy decision for the athletic department and school board.
“Angie's the one that wanted it, and so that’s who I talked to Bill about,” said Iussig, who led the Bulldogs to their only state title in 2017. “I think she’ll do a wonderful job. She told me not to leave town because if she has any questions, she wants to run it by me. I told her, ‘You can call me anytime you want,’ but I don’t think she’ll need to because she’s her own person, and she knows what she’s doing.”
If Iussig could offer his former assistant coach any advice, he said she should trust her instincts and try to keep the sport enjoyable for herself and her players. Richwalski plans to utilize everything she learned from the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame inductee as she prepares to succeed him.
“He was just so good knowing all the ins and outs,” Richwalski said. “He taught me so much about the way everything works and how to handle the girls and how to handle the parents. He was so talented and experienced at that, and I’m hoping I can be even a 10th of how good he was.”