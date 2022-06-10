South Central softball fights back twice but falls 11-5 to Tecumseh in state title game

WEST LAFAYETTE — “They’re just a great hitting team, but our girls had no quit in them.”

That was South Central coach Tony Wallace’s takeaway after his Satellites fell 11-5 to Tecumseh in Friday’s Class A state final at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium.

“They have nothing to hang their heads on,” Wallace said. “They fought, they rallied. The bench was amazing today. It was just a great time. There’s a lot to soak in down here.”

“I’m very proud,” South Central senior Lauren Bowmar said. “It’s just very special even though we didn’t end up winning."

It looked early on as if Tecumseh (29-5) might run away with the game. South Central surrendered three first-inning runs before going down in order in the bottom side of the opening frame.

The Satellites made sure that things didn't get out of hand.

In the second inning, facing another Braves threat, Lexi Johnson bore down with runners on first and second. Facing Karsyn Flowers, who homered off her in the first, Johnson battled, striking out Flowers and yelling in celebration as she came off the field.

With two runners on a one out in the bottom half of the second, Aubrie Hiilgi ripped a double into the gap to cut the lead to one. She then swiped third with an evasive slide to put herself 60 feet from tying the game. A deep sac fly would do just that.

The Braves wanted nothing to do with Satellites star Delanie Gale. The senior shortstop was intentionally walked twice, once to load the bases. In the two at-bats she was pitched to, Gale went 1-for-2 with a double to deep left-center field.

The Braves wouldn’t go away, however. With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, knotted in a 3-3 tie, Tecumseh’s bats came alive again. A Jenna Donohoo single scored the tie-breaking run before Karslyn Flowers doubled in a second run of the inning, making it 5-3.

It was just the start of the Braves’ offensive attack as they plated two more runs in the fifth inning and another three in the sixth to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

"Everyone in their lineup can hit," Bowmar said. "Everyone on that team has a strong bat. That was our biggest struggle because we didn't really know where to pitch them because regardless they were making good contact."

Despite finding themselves facing a seven-run deficit, the Satellites kept fithing, responding in the bottom of the sixth inning.

South Central second baseman Kate Welsh led off the frame by reaching on an error, setting the table for an Aubrie Hiigli. Hiigli blasted a shot to center field that easily cleared the 220-foot marker on the wall to cut the lead to 10-5.

Hiigli finished the game with a 2-for-3 line, four RBIs and two runs scored.

After the three first-inning runs, Johnson settled in. She pitched her way into the fifth inning, keeping the game well within reach.

“Lexi is a freshman, but she wasn’t rattled in that aspect,” Wallace said. “I knew that we had seven innings, we can respond. And we did. We came back in the second inning.”

Johnson finished with four-plus innings, 11 hits and five earned runs.

South Central couldn’t close the gap any closer than five as Tecumseh plated another run in the top of the seventh, finishing as the state runners-up with a 23-7 record.

“(I’m most proud) that we were a family,” Bowmar said. “Regardless of what was happening we always stuck together the whole time.

"We didn't get the outcome that we wanted but the whole time we were playing together, we were cheering each other on and we never really gave up. I'm just really proud of our team."

