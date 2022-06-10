South Central's Lauren Bowmar wins Class A Mental Attitude Award

WEST LAFAYETTE — Things started poorly for South Central in its state title game against Tecumseh on Friday.

The Satellites gave up three runs in the top of the first and went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half. South Central needed a spark.

Leading off the bottom of the second inning, Lauren Bowmar delivered that spark. The Satellites senior connected, lining a single up the middle for South Central’s first baserunner. The hit set the tone for a three-run rally to tie the game.

South Central ended up falling 11-5 to the No. 1-ranked Braves, but Bowmar’s response to the early deficit was representative of the senior’s season as a whole.

“She’s shown a lot of grit and everything like that,” South Central coach Tony Wallace said. “Even when she had a lull during the year with her hitting, she came back and did a phenomenal job. She’s a great leader and she’s going to do very well at the next level.”

It was that approach that earned Bowmar the ISHAA’s Class A Softball Mental Attitude Award after the game on Friday.

According to the IHSAA, the award is given “to a senior participant in the state finals, nominated by his or her principal and coach, and who has best demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. The presenting sponsor in each sport also presents a $1,000 scholarship to the general scholarship fund of the student’s school.”

Bowmar was joined on the field by her parents after the game to be presented with the award.

“It’s very special,” Bowmar said of the award. “I didn’t know I was going to get it, so it just made it even more special. It was just great.”

Her leadoff single in the second inning wasn’t the only instance of mental toughness Bowmar showcased on Friday. Leading off the third inning, trying to jumpstart another rally, the first baseman/pitcher delivered another key hit.

“I was very proud of those at-bats,” Bowmar said. "I was just happy to make good contact.”

This time she put herself in scoring position for the Satellites. The righty jumped on Tecumseh pitcher Ashtyn Green’s pitch early in the count, lining a shot off the base of the wall in left-center field to wind up on second base with South Central threatening to take the lead. Green stifled the threat, but Bowmar showed why she deserved the Mental Attitude Award.

Not only was Bowmar tasked with jumpstarting South Central’s rally, she also came on in relief of Lexi Johnson in the circle to limit Tecumseh’s offense and keep the Satellites within striking distance.

“She’s been doing what we asked her to do for the last few weeks, come in and relieve Lexi,” Wallace said. “We had a 1-2 combo and I thought it worked good. It throws them off a little bit. She throws a little bit more speed on the ball. She has a good mound presence, it’s kind of intimidating, in fact. The fact that they didn’t rock her or anything like that. The runs that scored were because of a few mishaps and the weather.”

Bowmar took over in the fifth inning with a runner on base, finishing with a line of three innings pitched, five runs and two strikeouts.

“Our pitchers did the best they could,” Wallace said. “I thought they did really well considering. They are just a great hitting team. I can’t put enough on that. Our girls had no quit in them.”

On a team with just four seniors, it wasn’t just Bowmar’s ability to battle back herself, but also her skill at communicating those same principles to the 12 underclassmen on the roster. She credited the team with “never getting down and never just deciding that the game is over.”

The Mental Attitude Award winner came into the game batting .385 for South Central, adding nine home runs and 31 RBIs. She will play next season at Division III North Central.

“She’s been an amazing senior, an amazing leader,” Wallace said. “A great presence on the field.”

