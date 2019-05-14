Prep softball
Lake Central clinches DAC title with rout: Amanda Aardema tossed a perfect game Tuesday with 12 strikeouts Tuesday to lead Times No. 1 Lake Central to the Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 17-0 five-inning win over Michigan City.
Ardema was also 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Katie O'Drobinak was 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Alexis Johnson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Indians, who finished with a 13-1 league mark. Kiley Conner was 2-fpr-3 with a double and two runs scored. Alexus Reese was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI. Brooke Dines was 2-for-3 with with a run scored and RBI. Peyton Pepkowski was 2-for-3 wit two runs scored and an RBI.
Preps
River Forest hires Hite: River Forest has hired former Lake Station coach Kristy Hite to run the Ingots' girls basketball program.
Hite had been the Eagles coach since 2009 and set a school record with a 15-7 season this past winter.
Also, the Ingots hired David Herring as their girls volleyball coach.
Prep baseball
Nelson leads Andrean past Hobart: Tyler Nelson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Times No. 1 Andrean to a 15-5 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Hobart.
Charlie Jones was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a double and run scored for the 59ers. Michael Doolin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Matt Lelito was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Tyler Schultz was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Brickies.
College baseball
Valparaiso edges Chicago State: Steven Fitzsimmons was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, run scored and two RBIs in a 4-3 win over Chicago State.
Jake Kapers was 2-for-4 for the Crusaders (14-32). Brent Jones was 1-for-4 with a double and run scored.
Auto racing
Power, Pagenaud top 229 mph on Indy 500 opening day: Will Power and Simon Pagenaud put Team Penske atop the speed chart on the first day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 and immediately parked their Chevrolets.
An intimidating message to their rivals?
Nope, said Power, just good timing.
"I mean, it was not planned at all, we were not even thinking about speeds or anything, it just happened," Power said.
Power, the defending Indy 500 winner, went 229.745. Pagenaud, winner of the Grand Prix on the improvised Indy road course last Saturday, went 229.703. The Penske team returned to the garage after posting the two fastest laps in a statement-making session for the May 26 race.
Pro football
Ebersol gets Hall of Fame award for radio, TV contributions: Dick Ebersol has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The award recognizes "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."
Ebersol once was described as "the most powerful figure ever in sports TV." The longtime head of NBC Sports will be honored during the 2019 enshrinement week in August.
Ebersol's imprint in broadcasting included more than 20 years as the head of NBC Sports. In 1993, four years after being elevated to president of NBC Sports, Ebersol negotiated two historic broadcast contracts: a four-year, $880 million deal for the rights to AFC games and two Super Bowls, and rights to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta with a record-setting bid of $456 million.