High school softball
Sectional assignments announced: The IHSAA released the pairings for the softball state tournament — which begins May 20 — on Sunday evening.
Lake Central, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state coaches poll from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, will host a sectional and drew a bye. It will play the winner of Lowell vs. Morton in the semifinals.
For the full pairings, see the scoreboard.
Pro soccer
Omar Browne scores in MLS debut, Impact beat Fire 1-0: Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his Major League Soccer debut to help the Montreal Impact beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Sunday in Montreal.
Browne took on two defenders along the touchline, fired a shot off midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and tapped the rebound past goalkeeper David Ousted. The 24-year-old Panamanian striker came in as a substitute in the 40th minute for the injured Clement Bayiha.
Evan Bush made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season. The Impact (5-3-2) have won two games in a row for the first time this year. The Fire dropped to 2-4-3.
Pro golf
Palmer, Rahm team up to win Zurich Classic: Ryan Palmer had to find a teammate if he was going to get back to New Orleans, one of his favorite PGA Tour stops for reasons ranging from the food to his friendship with Saints coach Sean Payton.
Palmer's past partner at the Zurich Classic team event, Jordan Spieth, had changed his schedule and was taking the week off, and Palmer knew Jon Rahm's previous teammate, Wesley Bryan, couldn't play because of shoulder surgery. So Palmer reached out to Rahm, unsure if a 24-year-old Spaniard wanted anything to do with a Texan nearly two decades his senior.
The odd couple from different continents and generations combined for a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round Sunday in Avondale, Louisiana, to win the tour's only team event by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
"I shot him a text, hoping he would bite," Palmer recalled. "When a 42-year-old player is calling him, he's probably like, 'Why does he want to play with me?' But he accepted and what an awesome week."
The victory was the fourth on the tour for Palmer but first in nearly a decade. Having last won in 2010 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer waved and gave a thumbs-up as he walked up the 18th fairway with a throng of fans applauding the impending triumph.
"It was nice playing the last hole with a three-shot lead. That's for sure," Palmer said.
Rahm took his third PGA Tour victory — one in each of his first three seasons. He finished in the top 10 for the seventh time this year, including a tie for ninth at the Masters a couple weeks earlier.
"When Wesley told me he was having shoulder surgery a few months before the event, I was in no-man's land," Rahm recalled.
"I'm really happy I said yes," Rahm said of Palmer's invitation. "I can say to Jordan and Wesley: 'Sorry, we already have a partner for next year.'"
Palmer-Rahm finished at 26-under 262 at the TPC Louisiana, which had dried out considerably since heavy rain delayed the first round by more than seven hours and forced many players to play more than 18 holes on Friday and Saturday to get the event back on schedule.