Talent level a difference maker in Region offenses' early season success

Lake Central and Crown Point faced off three times last season, and the Region's top teams combined to score 15 runs.

In 2022, the sides combined for 30 runs — in just one game.

It's part of a larger trend across the Region.

"We're seeing an increase in talent level on offense," Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said, "you know, throughout the area and state."

"We have an idea that around the state that pitching isn't as superior as it's been," Lake Central pitcher Amanda Aardema said after the April 15 win over Crown Point. "We've seen the games (scores) go higher."

Amanda Aardema, Lake Central Lake Central’s Amanda Aardema pitches against Crown Point on April 15.

Lake Central and Crown Point aren't the only ones seeing more runs.

Illiana Christian is averaging 11.2 runs per game, Hanover Central is averaging 11, Griffith is putting up 10 runs on average and Valparaiso scores 9.5 a game.

The lousy spring weather certainly hasn't helped Region fielders. Cold hands and a wet ball is a surefire way to induce a higher-than-usual rate of mistakes in the field, but it's also important to note the sheer amount of pitching talent that graduated last year, evening the playing field between hitters and pitchers.

Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski, Crown Point's Grace Lucka, Kankakee Valley's Mary Kate Shultz — the three pitchers selected for the Times First Team All-Area in 2021 — all graduated.

It remains to be seen if warmer weather gives way to lower scores, but for now its the offenses leading the way.

Valparaiso turning heads

The Vikings quietly had a strong year in the Duneland Athletic Conference last year. Though they slotted in behind Lake Central and Crown Point to finish in third, Valparaiso went 10-4 in conference and 16-8 overall.

This year, they look ready to challenge for the top spot in the DAC.

The Vikings won their first six games of the year before facing off against Lake Central. Sherman's squad came into the game winners of 10 straight games to start the season and looked favorites to run away with the DAC.

Instead, when the dust settled on Tuesday's contest, Valparaiso had come out on top, 11-8.

A loss on Wednesday to Crown Point leaves the DAC wide open heading into the middle stretch of the season, but the Vikings are strong contenders at 7-1 overall and a 5-1 mark in conference.

Charlotte Dombrowski has powered Valparaiso so far, hitting .500 and smacking five home runs while sporting a 0.67 ERA and striking out 41.

The heart of the schedule will reveal if the Vikings remain among contenders in the Region, but with rematches with Lake Central and Crown Point scheduled for mid-May, they'll have plenty of chances to prove it.

Wheeler reeling off wins

At 5-2, Wheeler's record doesn't jump off the page. A 4-1 record in the Greater South Shore Conference might start to move the needle. But it's a look at who they've beaten that highlights how strong the Bearcats have looked this season.

Wheeler is 2-1 against teams currently ranked in the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll. Their lone loss in those three games was 2-0 to Illiana Christian, which is fairly impressive considering the potent Vikings offense.

The key to Wheeler's success thus far has been its ability to limit opposing offenses. In those three games against ranked opponents, the Wildcats have given up just three runs.

Maybe the most impressive result for Wheeler is its 10-0 win over Griffith. The Panthers sit at No. 13 in Class 3A and posses a 5-2 record. In each of Griffith's five wins it scored over 10 runs, putting up 23 runs once.

If the Bearcats' pitchers can keep runs off the board like they have early on this year, they could knock off a couple more top teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.