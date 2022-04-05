TF South to honor late teacher, coach

LANSING — Former TF South softball coach Jamie (Arundel) Sawyer and Lori Potacki started out as high school rivals before becoming colleagues and fast friends.

Potacki had that effect on a lot of people.

"She was more than an assistant coach, she was more than a friend," Sawyer said. "She was their absolutely best friend in the world — that's how she made everyone feel."

On Wednesday, TF South will remember Potacki, a teacher and coach at the school, who died on Dec. 22, 2020. A memorial sign will be dedicated at the TF South softball field at 4 p.m., just before a game against Stagg, Potacki's alma mater. The event will go on rain or shine.

Both teams will wear "Playin' for Potacki" T-shirts in their respective school colors. Shirts with that message also will be for sale for $10, with proceeds going to the TF South Booster Club.

Potacki and Sawyer, who went to southwest suburban rival Sandburg, knew each other from their playing days. Both graduated in 2003.

"When I got the head coaching job at TF South, I didn't know anything about pitching," Sawyer said. "I knew I needed her."

Potacki taught physical education and special education at TF South and also coached swimming in addition to softball. And she also filled in wherever needed, according to athletic director Marc Brewe.

"She was very giving of her time," Brewe said. "She supported all the (school's) students, whether they were in her classes or not. She always was willing to help out in the athletic office, work events."

Potacki's giving nature was evident away from school, too.

She was a bridesmaid in Sawyer's wedding and, when Sawyer and her husband sold their house before the pandemic, "we moved in with Lori for three months."

That generosity wasn't an isolated act, Brewe noted.

"She had probably the biggest circle of friends," he said. "A lot of people have a little clique of friends. She didn't have a clique, she was friends with everybody."

Honoring Potacki at the softball field is fitting, Sawyer said.

"Lori and I were the coaches when the field was built," she said, recalling the Saturday mornings when they worked together on the project that included a new backstop and dugouts.

And remembering Potacki is something Sawyer does every day.

"My own family mantra is, 'We don't forget about her,'" Sawyer said.

On Wednesday, "I know she'll be smiling from above over this and blushing over the attention she's getting. But she deserves to be celebrated every minute of this day and every day."

