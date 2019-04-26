Big picture: Road work was the only thing that could slow down the Munster softball team Friday night.
With a delayed start due to the team bus running into traffic on the way to Wheatfield, the Mustangs ran through abbreviated warm-ups before making quick work of the Kankakee Valley Kougars in an 8-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win, thanks to seven shutout innings from senior pitcher Dayton Elliott.
Munster freshman center fielder Paige Vukadinovich led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Junior designated player Emily Dato contributed three RBIs and a home run in the sixth inning to put an exclamation point on the night.
Turning point: Coming into the third with a 2-0 lead, Munster recorded four straight hits off Kankakee Valley pitcher Madey Flick, which led to a four-run inning that put the game out of reach.
Munster player of the game: Elliott — Powering through a complete-game shutout, Elliot seemed to pick up steam as the game went on, retiring 15 of the last 16 hitters she faced. Elliot allowed five hits and recorded seven strikeouts.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Junior pitcher/center fielder Madison Anaszewicz — While the Kougars had a rough game, Anaszewicz provided some late spark by throwing two solid innings in relief, only allowing a home run. On offense, Anaszewicz overcame a slow start to hit a leadoff double in the seventh inning.
Quote: “Today wasn’t about the physical part of the game,” Munster coach Beth Raspopovich said. “It was about the mental part. If you’re mentally tough and ready to play, the physical stuff will take care of itself.”
Beyond the box score: Despite the dominant performance, the Mustangs stayed on the field to run gassers after the last out. After playing four games in the past five days, and with prom on Saturday, Raspopovich felt that the team needed to take the chance to condition — win or lose.
Up next: Lowell (8-5, 4-3) at Munster (14-5, 7-0), 5 p.m. Tuesday; Kankakee Valley (8-7, 4-4) at Rensselaer Central (3-12, 1-5), 4:30 p.m. Monday.