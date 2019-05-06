Crown Point’s Caitlyn Phillips leads Crown Point girls Clare McShane, 7, left, and Makenzie Hon, 6, to the field Monday before the Lake Central softball game. The girls were both in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center last June, where each received bone marrow transplants. The Crown Point softball team has been supporting the girls and had them throw out the first pitches ahead of the game against Lake Central.
Makenzie is a student in the Crown Point school district, and Clare McShane attends a Lake Central school. Both are Crown Point residents and met at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while receiving treatment for life-threatening diseases.
They’ve been best friends ever since.
“This was amazing,” said Sheila Hon, Makenzie’s mother. “I had a hard time keeping it together, which I think any of us did. But it was just wonderful to see them out there. They were holding hands with each other, and just the fact that we were even able to be here is amazing.”
Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips leads Crown Point girls Clare McShane, 7, left, and Makenzie Hon, 6, to the field Monday before the Lake Central softball game.
Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips, center, directs Crown Point girls Makenzie Hon, 6, left, and Clare McShane, 7, as they throw the first pitch Monday before softball game against Lake Central softball game.
Clare McShane, 7, left, and Mackenzie Hon, 6 stand with Crown Point's girl's softball team Monday during the National Anthem.
Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips, center, directs Crown Point girls Makenzie Hon, 6, left, and Clare McShane, 7, as they throw the first pitch Monday before softball game against Lake Central softball game.
Clare McShane, 7, left, and Mackenzie Hon, 6 stand with Crown Point's girl's softball team Monday during the National Anthem.
Makenzie Hon, left, and Clare McShane, right, of Crown Point, recently had transplants at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Makenzie Hon, 6, of Crown Point, has been undergoing stem cell transplants.
Makenzie Hon, of Crown Point, recently had a stem cell transplant.
Makenzie Hon, of Crown Point, recently had a stem cell transplant.
Makenzie Hon and her mom, Sheila, of Crown Point, have been at Cincinnati Children's Hospital since June because Makenzie needed a stem cell transplant.
Crown Point's Faith Bergner catches a fly ball from Lake Central's Sydney Doloszycki Monday at Crown Point.
Lake Central's Olivia Peterson, left, and Jenna Towle congratualte each other as they play Crown Point Monday at Crown Point.
Lake Central'S Alexus Reese gets a hit Monday against Crown Point at CPHS.
Lake Central's Alexis Johnson catches a foul ball by Crown Point's Grace Frazier Monday at Crown Point.
Crown Point players cheer from dugout as they play Lake Central Monday at Crown Point.
Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips is tagged out at home base by Lake Central's Olivia Peterson Monday at Crown Point.
Lake Central's Alexis Johnson throws to first as the Indianas play the Bulldogs Monday at Crown Point.
Crown Point's Brinkley Kita pitches against Lake Central Monday at Crown Point.
Lake Central's Alexis Johnson gets back to first safely as Crown Point's Maggie Ballentine waits on the throw Monday at Crown Point.
Lake Central's Jenna Towle pitches against Crown Point Monday at Crown Point.
Makenzie has severe combined immunodeficiency disorder and was also diagnosed with myelodyplastic syndrome — a bone marrow failure disorder — and then donor-derived acute myleoid leukemia after receiving her first stem cell transplant. Sheila Hon said it was hard to accept that the transplant that initially saved her daughter’s life ended up putting the girl more at risk, but that didn’t stop her from doing everything she could to find another solution.
After Makenzie received a second failed stem cell transplant, Sheila Hon stepped in as Makenzie’s third donor and was able to give her daughter “life for the second time.” Since then, Makenzie has improved significantly, and roughly 97% of her cells are healthy; only 3% are cancerous.
Sheila Hon considers it a blessing that she and her daughter were able to befriend a family that has faced some of the same challenges. Becky McShane understands receiving troubling news from doctors, spending months in the hospital and constantly looking over her daughter’s labs. Her young son, Taidgh McShane, was even a bone marrow donor for his older sister, and no one can tell him he isn’t a superhero because of it.
“It just feels like the end is in sight,” Becky McShane said. “It’s been good. I think at this point I’m finally starting to feel a little breathing space and more confidence.”
While Clare and Makenzie were in the hospital, they weren’t able to visit each other. Their immune systems were so weak that it was dangerous for them to leave their rooms, so they were forced to use FaceTime if they wanted to see each other. But because they are both from Crown Point, their relationship has grown stronger since coming home.
More than a game
Becky McShane and Sheila Hon both said they’ve made a consistent effort to bring their daughters together as often as possible. Throwing out the first pitch was simply another opportunity to do so. Makenzie Hon and Clare McShane danced and posed for a number of pictures while a quick synopsis of their lives was announced over the public address system before the game.
Senior third baseman Caitlyn Phillips was with Clare McShane and Makenzie Hon throughout their pregame ceremony.
Despite Crown Point's loss, Phillips wasn’t dejected after the game. She said she was thankful Crown Point’s coach, Pete Issuig, reached out to each girl’s family and looks forward to spending more time with them in the future. Phillips and a few of her teammates, as well as her little sister Emily Phillips, have taken the girls out for ice cream and McDonald’s and even helped decorate eggs with them for Easter.
“Both of those girls have two of the biggest personalities I’ve ever met in my life,” Caitlyn Phillips said. “It’s amazing to see everything that’s happened to them, and for them to not have it affect them. They don’t get to play with a lot of kids or have that person-to-person relationship, and their ability to come and be fun and energetic and always happy is amazing.”
In addition to the Bulldogs’ hospitality, the Indians also gave the girls care packages. Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said that his players were thrilled to extend some love toward Makenzie Hon and Clare McShane. He believes his players' biggest takeaway was hearing the stories of each girl and understanding everything they went through to throw out their first pitches.
“It was just some little kids stuff, some Lake Central T-shirts, some candy and some small toys,” Sherman said. “It was just something to hopefully make those girls feel a little bit better. It was awesome and moving to hear about those two girls, and I’m really glad our girls were able to witness it and be a part of it.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
