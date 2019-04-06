Big picture: On a near-perfect day for softball both host Highland and Valparaiso went home with some satisfaction and maybe a little momentum on Saturday after a split of their doubleheader.
Highland outslugged Valpo 11-9 in the opener, and Valpo bounced back behind a solid pitching performance from senior Emily Glover to earn a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.
“Once we had the lead we just had to focus on not letting that being an easy thing to think of, so you always have to push out the entire game,” said Glover, who also had a monster day at plate. “We made sure that entire focus was there still and not to slack off the rest of (the game).”
Glover allowed three runs on eight hits and got the final two outs in the seventh on a flyout and groundout with two runners on base.
Valpo senior infielder Peyton Zahm was the hitting star in Game 2, belting two homers and driving in three runs. Her first home run, a solo shot, sparked a two-run rally in the fifth that knotted the game at 3-3.
“I was just trying to hit my pitch and get a good hit because my first two at-bats weren’t that good,” Zahm said.
The Vikings scored two more runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh for the final count.
In the opener, Highland fell behind 4-0 an then 8-4 but battled back to tie the game at 8-8 after five innings.
After Valpo pushed across a run in the sixth, Highland countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning for a 11-9 lead.
“We executed well with runners when runners were on base, so it’s a good way to win,” said Highland senior Jamie Gessler, who had three hits and four RBIs in the opener. “Even when they were up by four two times, we really wanted to win that game, and we really wanted it as a team. We just strung some hits together and brought the girls in and came up bit in the end. It was good to get a win against them.”
First-year Highland coach Jessica Brannagan wasn’t surprised her team had a good day at the plate, collecting 24 hits.
“They’ve been very patient and very selective and just going after the right pitches,” she said.
Valparaiso coach Tracy Corneil said both teams hit the ball well.
“It was a wild game back and forth,” she said.
Turning point: Zahm’s second home run of game two, a two-run shot in the top of the sixth, broke a 3-3 tie, giving the Vikings a 5-3 lead.
“I was just trying to help my team and get on base for them,” she said.
Valparaiso player of the day: Glover — The senior went a combined 4-for-6 with double, home run and eight RBIs. Her three-run blast in the fifth inning of game one put the Vikings up 8-4.
Highland player of the day: Gessler — The senior went a combined 5-for-7 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Her two-run single in the sixth inning of the first game put the Trojans up for keeps at 11-9.
Quote: “I thought we hit the ball pretty well,” said Corneil after the game one loss. “We just didn’t capitalize in certain situations. I was hoping that wouldn’t come back to haunt us, but it did.”
Up next: Chesterton at Valparaiso (4-2), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Highland (4-1) at Lowell 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.