"You learn more in losses than you do in wins." Lake Central geared for another deep postseason run

A season ago, Lake Central went 31-2 en route to a state championship game appearance. So far this season, Lake Central finds itself 15-4 and 4-3 in its last seven games.

Coach Jeff Sherman still couldn’t be happier.

"You know the old adage," Sherman said, "you learn more in losses than you do in wins. It makes us strong as a unit and I think it'll benefit us in the end."

On top of games against some of the Region’s best squads like Munster, Lowell and Crown Point, Sherman’s squad has gone outside of Northwest Indiana to test itself — and its resulted in taking some losses along the way.

"We want to play the best competition possible, because we think that's what makes us the best," Sherman said. "That's a belief that Keith Hauber had when he had the job before me, and it's something I've tried to carry on since I've been in charge."

Lake Central has dropped some spots in the latest Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll, down to No. 8 from No. 2, but Sherman and Co. feel like they’re in as good a spot as ever for another postseason run.

Senior Olivia Balog has stepped up in the circle, giving Sherman another option to pair with senior Amanda Aardema to keep hitters off balance. With multiple arms to go to, Lake Central figures to be built to adjust to potent opposing offenses late in the year.

Lake Central may have accrued a less-than perfect record compared to a year ago, but if Sherman is to be believed, when it faces tougher teams from across the state in the postseason, they’ll be better off for it.

LaPorte turning a corner

After four straight wins to start the season, LaPorte hit a skid. The Slicers lost eight of their next nine games, including five in a row at one point. Their record fell to 5-8 and things looked bleak.

Then, they started winning.

First came a 15-2 victory over Michigan City. Then, a 7-1 win over Kouts. In the five games since the losing skid, LaPorte has won four games and gotten its record back to .500.

Reghan Stephany has been a key piece for the Slicers. She’s posted a .397 batting average while also swiping seven bags, putting pressure on opposing defenses.

During their nine-game slide, the Slicers pitching struggled, allowing 10 or more runs on five occasions. In the five games since, they've only done that once.

The pair of Mia Maxel and Marcy Bearickx have keyed that turn around in the circle. Maxel sports a 3.28 ERA while Bearickx owns a 3.95 ERA.

LaPorte’s surge comes at the perfect time. With less than a month left in the regular season it appears as if the Slicers are peaking at the right time.

Illiana still undefeated

The Vikings have been one of the Region’s strongest teams this spring. Lead by ace Mikayla Derks, Illiana Christian has been next to unstoppable this year.

A win against Munster on Thursday, followed by two wins against out-of-state foes Peotone and Beecher, and then a Monday victory over Hanover Central have the Vikings clicking on all cylinders.

At 13-0, Illiana Christian is looking at a legitimate shot to roll into the postseason with an unblemished record.

After leaning heavily on Derks and her 0.68 ERA early in the season, the offense has done its part as of late. With 34 runs over the last three games, the Vikings are showing they can win games 4-0, like against Munster, or 16-9, like against Peotone.

With matchups with Lowell and South Central ahead, Illiana Christian will have plenty of challenges as they close out the regular season.

Valparaiso beats Wheeler in extras

Valparaiso thrust itself into the conversation for one of the best teams in the Region with an 11-8 win over Lake Central on April 19, and they haven’t slowed down since. The Vikings' lone loss remains a defeat at the hands of Crown Point.

On Thursday, the Vikings found themselves in a scoreless pitcher’s duel with Wheeler well into extra innings, surrendering only three hits. Then, in the 10th inning, Valparaiso made sure that the game wouldn’t go any further. The Vikings plated five runs in the top half of the inning and then shut the door in the bottom half to improve to 12-1 on the year.

Paiton Iliff has been the catalyst for Valparaiso’s offense. The senior is batting .619 with six home runs and 26 RBIs with her OPS approaching 2.000 (1.911) through 13 games.

