South Central falls short in quest for semistate title

FRANKFORT — The shock hit South Central’s players in different ways on Saturday afternoon.

Moments after popping out to end the dream of reaching the Class A state title game, South Central pitcher Holly Noveroske immediately put her head in her hands as she walked off the field.

Delanie Gale waited until she got to the dugout to let her emotions loose. Alyssa Welch couldn’t leave the field, instead choosing to have one final game of catch with her father, Daryl, before boarding the bus home.

The Satellites appeared to be in control of reaching Saturday night’s Class A semistate title game, but instead gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to fall 5-3 to Northfield in the semistate semifinals at Frankfort.

“There wasn’t much else we could do besides maybe get a little bit of luck,” Gale said.

It’s not as if South Central didn’t do enough against Northfield, it’s just that the Norsemen did a little bit more. Where the Satellites hit rocket liners that found the glove of the opposition, Northfield’s hits appeared to sneak through every available gap.

“The softball gods smiled down on them a little bit today and they weren’t there for us,” South Central coach Tony Wallace said.