South Central falls short in quest for semistate title

FRANKFORT — The shock hit South Central’s players in different ways on Saturday afternoon.
Moments after popping out to end the dream of reaching the Class A state title game, South Central pitcher Holly Noveroske immediately put her head in her hands as she walked off the field.
Delanie Gale waited until she got to the dugout to let her emotions loose. Alyssa Welch couldn’t leave the field, instead choosing to have one final game of catch with her father, Daryl, before boarding the bus home.
The Satellites appeared to be in control of reaching Saturday night’s Class A semistate title game, but instead gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to fall 5-3 to Northfield in the semistate semifinals at Frankfort.
“There wasn’t much else we could do besides maybe get a little bit of luck,” Gale said.
It’s not as if South Central didn’t do enough against Northfield, it’s just that the Norsemen did a little bit more. Where the Satellites hit rocket liners that found the glove of the opposition, Northfield’s hits appeared to sneak through every available gap.
“The softball gods smiled down on them a little bit today and they weren’t there for us,” South Central coach Tony Wallace said.
Gale started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first and the Satellites pushed their lead to 2-0 in the second when Tennley Werner doubled and later scored when Welsh delivered an RBI single. The Norsemen, who knocked off three consecutive ranked opponents to win their sectional, tied the game with a pair of runs in the second and third.
The Satellites (25-6) took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when junior Kenzie Lenze punched through a single with the bases loaded. South Central failed to add more insurance runs as Gale fouled out and Olivia Marks grounded out to third base to end the threat.
“Our problems all season have been leaving people on base and (committing) some errors,” Gale said. “That’s what got us today.”
The Norsemen finally struck gold in the fifth as the first six batters reached base. Following a walk by Jenna Krom and a single from Kyra Kennedy, Ella Hunter lifted a pop fly that fell in the sweet spot just beyond the infield. Kenzie Baer then delivered the key hit of the game a moment later when she hit a rocket that bounced off Aubri Hiigli at third base and sputtered in front of Gale at short. When the ensuing throw went to the backstop, the Norsemen scored a pair of runs to take the lead. Addy Rosen then added an insurance run with an RBI single before Noveroske was able to get out of the inning.
“It was like an avalanche,” Wallace said. “The higher you go up in this tournament, the less leeway you have to commit an error and cover it up.”
Hunter retired the side over the next two innings as South Central saw its hopes of winning the first semistate title in program history fade. The feeling was all too familiar for several Satellites, who also fell at semistate during the 2019-20 season.
“It doesn’t matter what sport and it doesn’t matter if you’ve done it before,” Gale said. “This hurts, but we’re not done. Those of us who aren’t graduating, we’re going to come back here and we’re going to go as far as we can.”