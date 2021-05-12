South Central hires principal Ben Anderson to lead girls basketball

“The bar is set high and we will do our best to put our own approach in,” Anderson said. “I’m kind of a defense-first mentality type of guy. I’m a hard-nosed, in-your-face defensive kind of coach. I feel like good defense will lead to the offense we want. Not that we haven’t played hard defensively in the past, but that will be my primary focus to get started, defense and a few little things to reduce the turnovers we’ve had in the past.”

Anderson spent seven years on the sidelines, the first six at New Prairie and the last at LaPorte, where he assisted Tom Wells during the Slicers’ 2014 Class 4A boys basketball sectional title and led the freshman team to a 20-0 campaign. The 2005 New Prairie grad coached girls basketball in middle school at New Prairie.

He moved to South Central, where he’s risen from athletic director of the junior/senior high school, an elementary school principal for three years and next week completing his third year as high school principal. Anderson believes being in the district for seven years provides a great opportunity to try and coach this group because of how well he knows them.