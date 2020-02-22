South Central's playoff run ends with OT loss at semistate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gale buried a 3-pointer to start overtime, giving South Central its first lead since early in the second quarter. Frankton junior Ava Gardner answered with a 3-pointer and the two teams traded baskets over the next two minutes to keep the game tied at 60-60.

Faith Biggs split a pair of free throws to give the Satellites the edge once again, but Gardner hit two free throws with 29.7 seconds left to give the Eagles a 62-61 lead. Gardner finished with a game-high 29 points and scored all seven of Frankton’s points in overtime.

South Central missed two shots, but came up with the loose ball on each occasion, leading to a final inbound play with 8.7 seconds remaining. Abbie Tomblin was cut off on her drive to the basket and she flipped the ball to Gale, who drove down the left side of the lane and put up a shot that bounced off the backboard and caught the front of the rim before rolling off to the side. Gale looked over her shoulder as the ball rimmed out and punched the wall in frustration as the buzzer sounded.

“I was looking at the clock and I just had to get up the shot,” Gale said. “It was a lot better than a 3-pointer. I was just praying that it would go in. I shot it fading away. I guess that little bit is what stopped it (from going in).”