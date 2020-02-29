21st Century star Johnell Davis plays for family

GARY — Senior night has been over for almost an hour, and Johnell Davis is the last 21st Century player to finally take off his jersey and get dressed in regular clothes.
As he makes his way out of a classroom that the Cougars use as a changing room on game days, he grabs a small gift bag, pulls on his coat and wears a big smile. The senior walks down the hall into the main lobby of his school and hears his name shouted by several people — just like it has been all season.
“It’s just motivation,” Davis says. “It makes me want to go out there and play hard. And I always see what I’m playing for, so I’m just trying to get to the next level.”
What Davis sees, and what drives him to be great whenever he takes the court, is his family. His parents, siblings, aunts and uncles are at every game to cheer him on, and it’s not hard to tell who they are because they’re always sporting 'Johnell Davis' gear.
Whether it’s a home or road game, Davis knows all he has to do is look up in the crowd and the Florida Atlantic commit will see some familiar faces, most notably his older sister, Jaunesia Davis. She has never missed any of her younger brother’s games and has been getting custom shirts and hoodies made well before Johnell Davis became a household name in Gary.
“I wish I still had the first shirt that I ever got made,” Jaunesia Davis said. “He had won a lot of medals before he got to high school. So, I had a shirt with all of his medals on there and his picture from when he was in eighth grade. That’s when the whole family was like, ‘We need to start getting shirts, so everybody knows who we’re coming here for.'”
That trend continued when 21st Century hosted River Forest in the last home game of Johnell Davis’ prep career. Jaunesia Davis wore a red hoodie that had a picture of her younger sibling on it and the phrase “King of the City” written in white letters. In her eyes, her brother is undoubtedly this year’s Indiana Mr. Basketball not only because of the staggering numbers he puts up on the court, but the tough circumstances he’s overcome off of it.
“We came from the Dorie Miller projects, and a lot of good things don’t come out of Dorie Miller,” Jaunesia Davis said. “So, Nelly was determined to change. He was determined to break generational curses. And that’s what he’s doing. That’s why we’re sending him to ball in paradise.”
Becoming a star
Johnell Davis has been on a tear throughout his senior year. The Cougars’ leading scorer has notched two 50-point performances and is averaging 32.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that the senior has become a celebrity in Gary, or better yet a neighborhood hero. After every game he is stopped by a kid asking for a picture or an autograph, and following the final home game of his prep career, it was hard for him to find any time for himself.
But as the attention around him increases, the 18-year-old never seems rattled. In fact, he embraces every opportunity he has to be a positive influence on the youth because he knows his life would look a lot different if he made a few different choices.
“I was watching Eugene (German) play my eighth grade year, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I might want to do this,'” Johnell Davis said. “So, I changed my whole life and the people I was around. One of my friends I was hanging with got shot and killed. I used to play biddy (basketball) with him. We used to be really close, but when we got to high school, I stayed with basketball, and he stayed in the streets.”
21st Century assistant coach Larry Upshaw knows firsthand what it’s like to be in Johnell Davis’ shoes, because he also grew up in the Dorie Miller neighborhood. He credited the senior’s family with helping him stay focused on school and basketball and said it’s been a joy to watch Johnell Davis become the star he is now.
Even after leading Cougars to an 84-48 victory over the Ingots to end the regular season, Upshaw had to encourage Davis to soak in the standing ovation he received during the closing seconds of the game. He wanted the senior to be celebrated because he understands that it wasn’t easy to rise above his environment.
Upshaw emphasized that Johnell Davis’ relationship with basketball, like many other kids growing up in the inner city, goes a lot deeper than winning and losing.
“Being on the court is like his lifeline,” Upshaw said. “And it goes back to the neighborhood. The court was basically the safest play to be. It’s like an unwritten law. If you play basketball, people leave you alone. Nelly was always a hooper, so people didn’t bother him.”
Lucresia Davis, Johnell Davis’ mother, never imagined that her son would become a Division I basketball player. She even had him sign her Florida Atlantic hat and joked that not letting him play basketball used to be her main form of discipline.
But after seeing the way Johnell Davis lights upon the court, she decided to find other ways to keep her son in line so that he could keep chasing his dream of one day playing in the NBA.
“That’s the only thing that I saw that would get through to him,” Lucresia Davis said with a laugh. “But I didn’t know he would become this big. If I had knew that back then, I would’ve encouraged him to play more. But this is what he loves. We support him so much because this is what he wanted to do.”
Eyes on the prize
21st Century coach Rodney Williams realized early on that Johnell Davis had the potential to leave his mark on the program.
After standout guard Eugene German — who is now Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer — graduated in 2016, Williams said Davis was the obvious choice to take the torch from German. So far, he has lived up to the high expectations and etched his name all over the Cougars’ history books.
“You can tell when someone really loves basketball and loves the sport that they’re playing,” Williams said. “He was just one of those kids that loves to play, and I don’t care where it is or when it is, if a ball is bouncing, he wants to play.”
Johnell Davis has recorded the most wins, points and steals in program history and ranks seconds in rebounds, but the star guard doesn’t care about his personal records.
His main goal since he started his prep career has been to lead his team to its first state title.
21st Century is 20-3, its best record in school history, and has won four consecutive Class A sectional crowns. However, the Cougars haven’t won a regional championship since Davis’ freshman campaign.
John Davis, Johnell Davis’ father, was there when his son’s team came up short the last two seasons. This year, he thinks the outcome could be different and that his child’s desire to go to Indianapolis will be hard to deny.
“He’s taken it to another level this season,” John Davis said. “I love watching him play, so I’m taking his (senior year) in stride. This is his last ride, so we gotta represent.”
21st Century received a first-round bye and will play either Hammond Academy of Science and Technology or Morgan Twp. in the Class A Kouts Sectional semifinals on Friday.
Johnell Davis boldly claimed in the preseason that the Cougars would go on a deep postseason run. With his family and hometown believing in him every step of the way, the senior is ready to prove that the Cougars are for real.
“I want to be remembered as the best player that came out of here,” Johnell Davis. “I want to win state and go out with a bang for my last year.”