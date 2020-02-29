21st Century star Johnell Davis plays for family

GARY — Senior night has been over for almost an hour, and Johnell Davis is the last 21st Century player to finally take off his jersey and get dressed in regular clothes.

As he makes his way out of a classroom that the Cougars use as a changing room on game days, he grabs a small gift bag, pulls on his coat and wears a big smile. The senior walks down the hall into the main lobby of his school and hears his name shouted by several people — just like it has been all season.

“It’s just motivation,” Davis says. “It makes me want to go out there and play hard. And I always see what I’m playing for, so I’m just trying to get to the next level.”

What Davis sees, and what drives him to be great whenever he takes the court, is his family. His parents, siblings, aunts and uncles are at every game to cheer him on, and it’s not hard to tell who they are because they’re always sporting 'Johnell Davis' gear.

Whether it’s a home or road game, Davis knows all he has to do is look up in the crowd and the Florida Atlantic commit will see some familiar faces, most notably his older sister, Jaunesia Davis. She has never missed any of her younger brother’s games and has been getting custom shirts and hoodies made well before Johnell Davis became a household name in Gary.