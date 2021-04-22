State-ranked Hanover Central holds off previously unbeaten Highland

Matthys, a Purdue Northwest recruit, gave the Wildcats (11-1-1) six innings, allowing only that one run on six hits with no walks while striking out nine.

Peyton Olejnik threw the seventh for Hanover. HC coach Ryan Bridges said Matthys wasn’t happy about coming out with his pitch count still in the 70s.

“We need more than Bret,” Bridges said. “To get to where we want to be, we want to put these guys in situations like this. It’s only going to help us in the long run. Peyton hadn’t thrown in a week and we needed him out there to get an inning.”

Highland (9-1) opened the game with a textbook first inning. Camden Scheidt led off with a double before Tyler Stewart bunted him over and Austin Pizer sacrificed him in.

“You come out the first inning and you executed and you’re thinking ‘Hey, we got this,’” Bogner said. “Then we just walked too many guys and their pitcher was lights out.”

Highland pitchers walked nine batters. The Trojans also had five errors and threw three wild pitches.

Hanover Central is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and No. 2 by Prep Baseball Report.