State-ranked Hanover Central holds off previously unbeaten Highland

CEDAR LAKE — Gannon Howes didn’t see the third base coach but it wouldn’t have mattered, anyway.
The Hanover Central outfielder approached second base with third base in mind after lining a second-inning pitch into the gap. Highland’s relay throw was offline and Howes rounded third, as well, before triumphantly diving head-first across home plate for a little league home run — a triple and an error in the scorebook.
“I’m the No. 9 hitter so I’m just trying to get on base as much as possible. A 3-2 count, he put one in there and I was thinking three as soon as I came out of the box,” Howes said. “I could’ve stayed up (at home) if I wanted to but a slide’s always nice.”
The Wildcats had two on base when Howes notched the triple, part of a six-run second inning. Hanover Central went on to beat Highland 8-4.
The Trojans did make it interesting, though.
Hanover Central led 8-1 after six frames. Highland put up three runs in the seventh inning and the game ended with two runners on base. Trojans coach John Bogner said his team’s developed a habit of falling behind. Highland has overcome late four-run and six-run deficits.
“Sometimes they wait too long,” Bogner said. “(The Wildcats’ Bret Matthys) is a pretty good pitcher. We can’t get ourselves into that big of a hole.”
Matthys, a Purdue Northwest recruit, gave the Wildcats (11-1-1) six innings, allowing only that one run on six hits with no walks while striking out nine.
Peyton Olejnik threw the seventh for Hanover. HC coach Ryan Bridges said Matthys wasn’t happy about coming out with his pitch count still in the 70s.
“We need more than Bret,” Bridges said. “To get to where we want to be, we want to put these guys in situations like this. It’s only going to help us in the long run. Peyton hadn’t thrown in a week and we needed him out there to get an inning.”
Highland (9-1) opened the game with a textbook first inning. Camden Scheidt led off with a double before Tyler Stewart bunted him over and Austin Pizer sacrificed him in.
“You come out the first inning and you executed and you’re thinking ‘Hey, we got this,’” Bogner said. “Then we just walked too many guys and their pitcher was lights out.”
Highland pitchers walked nine batters. The Trojans also had five errors and threw three wild pitches.
Hanover Central is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and No. 2 by Prep Baseball Report.
“It’s a long season and we’re not here just to beat Highland. We’re preparing ourselves for a run in the postseason,” Bridges said. “It was ugly but we learned a little bit about ourselves and it put some pressure on us in the last inning.”