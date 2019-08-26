Participation in high school sports has declined for the first time in 30 years, according to Monday's annual survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The total number has fallen from 7,980, 886 during the 2017-18 school year to 7,937,491 in 2018-19.
The survey credits most of the decline to football, which lost 30,829 participants over the last year, but Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said his team and program have not followed the national trend. He’s been on the Vikings’ staff for 14 seasons and praised the school for being proactive instead of reactive.
Valparaiso hosts multiple youth camps over the summer, along with a multitude of other events, to help encourage kids in the area to play football. He believes that his team’s involvement within the community, is a big reason why more youngsters are inclined to join the program.
“You can’t just be the head coach at Valpo High School and expect that people are going to want play high school football,” Marshall said. “I think the big thing for me last year in my first season as head coach was getting out to Pop Warner practices or having those (young) players walk through one of our practices and exchange high fives with players on the high school team.”
As one of the bigger high schools in the Region, Marshall added that many of his players are role models to the kids in their local elementary and middle schools, and Andrean coach Chris Skinner said the same is true for his team.
The 59ers have enjoyed a lot of success within their football program as well, and their numbers have not decreased. But Skinner also explained that unlike Valparaiso, which competes in Class 5A in football, it may be even harder for smaller schools to maintain their numbers because they have less students to choose from and more athletes are honing in on one sport.
“There’s year-round basketball, baseball, soccer and things like, so football is often the one that gets left out because it’s not year round, and kids are putting all of their chips into one sport,” said Skinner, who played football at Andrean and graduated in 2006. “That’s the biggest difference from when I played.”
In a press release from the NFHS, executive director Karissa Neihoff also stated that a decline in football participation is partly due to, “concerns about the risk of injury.”
Lake Central athletic director Chris Enyeart, Michigan City athletic director Craig Shaman and Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla all said their schools have taken necessary steps to make the game safer, and as more information comes out, they will continue to educate coaches, players and parents.
Aside from football, they also said their other sports programs have remained strong and the NFHS’ findings of a national decline are not a cause for concern among their respective schools.
“Having tradition, success and those relationships within your community definitely goes a long way,” Enyeart said. “We do a lot of middle-school recognition nights in all of our sports, and we try our best to have them be around and see our student-athletes and foster that continued involvement and support.”