Grant Afman opened one of the best Christmas presents of his life a day early this holiday season.
The Munster senior swimmer was gathered with his family for dinner on Christmas Eve when an email came through that Afman has been waiting for since he was a young child.
“The subject line said, ‘You have a new message concerning your appointment to the United States Air Force Academy,’” Afman said. “I read that and then it was just pure shock.”
Afman verbally committed to Air Force several days later, fulfilling a lifelong dream that has always included a love of flying. Afman will follow in the footsteps of one relative that went to the academy and another that is a colonel in the Air Force.
“Planes have always been a passion of mine,” Afman said. “I lived in Australia when I was younger and we would fly back and forth to the United States. I was constantly on planes. It wasn’t until I was in eighth grade when my aunt mentioned the academy as a possibility.”
Afman spent the next several years working on his academics and his athletics, notably swimming. Midway through his high school career, he made the cut at junior nationals when an Air Force coach was in attendance. That got Afman on the radar, and the Munster senior continued to be diligent in reaching out to the coaching staff through emails.
“Air Force has always been my No. 1 college,” Afman said. “I knew that I didn’t want a normal college experience. I need something different.”
With his commitment locked in, Afman has a firm idea of the next 10 years of his life. He’ll finish out his final year with the Seahorses, hoping to compete once again for a state title in the 100-yard butterfly, where he finished second last year. Then, he’ll swim for the Falcons for the next four years before serving five years in the Air Force, all with the goal of becoming a pilot.
“I know that I’ll have a guaranteed job when I’m done with school,” Afman said. “What other kind of school can guarantee that? I know other schools can help set you up, but I’ve got a guaranteed appointment.”
Records fall at Highland Invite
Holden Raffin grew up watching former Chesterton star Kyle Whitaker dominate pools across Northwest Indiana. The Munster senior is aiming to break some of those records that Whitaker set during his career.
The University of Southern California recruit hit the wall in the 200 individual medley at last week’s Highland Invite in 1 minutes, 53.52 seconds, breaking Whitaker’s 2006 record of 1:55.12. Raffin then combined with three of his teammates to break Chesterton’s 2008 record in the 200 medley relay by more than two seconds, finishing in 1:34.54.
“It’s just really cool,” Raffin said. “These were the guys that were swimming (in high school) when I first started swimming. These were the guys that I looked up to.”
Raffin went on to break the oldest standing record in the pool when he edged broke Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski’s 1997 record in the 100 back. Raffin finished in 50.72 while Smolinski, a former swimmer for Lake Central and then Minnesota, held the record for 22 years at 51.06 seconds.
“I didn’t expect these records to come down like this,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “We’ve been concentrating a lot on the training right now. We’re working together on coming up with a plan. They’ve bought into it and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”
Brickies thrive at Winterfest
The Hobart girls swim team dominated at its annual Winterfest swim meet last Saturday. The Brickies rode the talent of reigning state champion Emma Wright and had three other swimmers win events as Hobart held off Lowell 146-125 in the six-team field.
The Red Devils won the boys meet by scoring 172 points, nearly 100 points higher than the host Brickies.
Wright shined on Saturday, bringing home four first-place finishes, including a pair of relay titles. Wright coasted to victory in the 100 fly, the same event she won the state title in as a junior, with a time of 1:00.83. Wright also added victories in the 200 free (1:57.21) and relay victories in the 200 medley relay (1:57.28) and 200 freestyle relay (1:44.44).
Hobart also got first place victories from Delaney O’Brien (50 free), Ana Tepavcevich (100 breast) and Sydney Arias (diving).