Artim shines at state swimming prelims

Jordan Artim had a night to remember Friday night.
The Crown Point senior is looking to close out her high school swimming career in style Saturday.
Artim will race for two state titles on Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, qualifying as the sixth seed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34 seconds) and the eighth seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21). The South Carolina recruit leads a host of Region swimmers that made it through prelims on Friday night.
“Northwest Indiana is representing down at state this year,” Artim said. “A lot of the girls have stepped it up, and I also know that we can improve on our times.”
Artim will compete against Lake Central’s Paige Bakker in the 50 free. In a bit of an upset, Hobart’s Emma Wright entered the night as the No. 1 seed in the 50 free, but she finished 11th in the prelims. Wright will compete on Saturday afternoon in the consolation finals and the best she can hope for is a ninth-place finish. Wright did qualify for the finals in the 100 free where she is the defending state champion. Bakker will also compete in the 100 free finals.
“The 50 is one of those races where pretty much everything has to go perfect,” Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski said. “The 50 and the 100 are Paige’s wheelhouse events. It’s nice knowing she will get a medal. Now the question is what place will she get.”
Artim is the lowest 100 breast finals, but the senior has been overcoming obstacles all season long. Artim broke her hand over Thanksgiving break and she has had to swim much of the year on a modified schedule. Her success on Friday night left Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman searching for words.
“For her to get where she is today, if you would’ve told me that at Thanksgiving when she had a broken hand and she was dealing with stiches, there’s just no way,” Angerman said.
Chesterton shined on Friday, as well, with its 200 medley relay picking up the No. 7 seed with a time of 1:44.83. The Trojans will also be represented in the finals by Maisyn Klimczak in the 500 free (sixth, 4:58.40) and Alana Jardenil in the 100 breast (fourth, 1:03.58).
“Alana had our swim of the night in the 100 breast, setting a school record,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “We had some ups and downs, but we had a lot of positives. This is a young team, and we bring pretty much everyone back. This meet is a humbling meet. There’s just so much competition.”