Artim shines at state swimming prelims

Jordan Artim had a night to remember Friday night.

The Crown Point senior is looking to close out her high school swimming career in style Saturday.

Artim will race for two state titles on Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, qualifying as the sixth seed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34 seconds) and the eighth seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21). The South Carolina recruit leads a host of Region swimmers that made it through prelims on Friday night.

“Northwest Indiana is representing down at state this year,” Artim said. “A lot of the girls have stepped it up, and I also know that we can improve on our times.”

Artim will compete against Lake Central’s Paige Bakker in the 50 free. In a bit of an upset, Hobart’s Emma Wright entered the night as the No. 1 seed in the 50 free, but she finished 11th in the prelims. Wright will compete on Saturday afternoon in the consolation finals and the best she can hope for is a ninth-place finish. Wright did qualify for the finals in the 100 free where she is the defending state champion. Bakker will also compete in the 100 free finals.

