ST. JOHN — If Ethan Wing could explain what happened somewhere between his sophomore and junior years of high school that turned him into one of the top sprinter swimming prospects in the state, he would.
But he can’t.
“It was like someone flipped a switch,” Wing said.
Wing was a reliable, not a standout, swimmer for Chesterton and the Duneland Swim Club his first two years of high school. He bounced around between events and mostly spent time focused on the endurance races.
When he returned to Chesterton for his junior season, Wing suddenly noticed newfound speed in the sprints. He was able to shave seconds off the stop watch in both the 50-yard and 100 freestyle and bolted up the state rankings. Collegeswimming.com has him at No. 19 in the 2019 class among Hoosiers.
“It’s a little ironic, but I think all the endurance racing might have been what made me a better sprinter, he said. “Maybe that’s it. Because when I came back something just clicked.”
Explainable or not, Wing will take it. He finished seventh in the state finals a season ago in the 100 free and sixth in the 200 free at the Indiana Senior Short Course Championships a month later. He committed to swim for Xavier after an official visit back in November.
“Ethan’s an example of a kid who really started blossoming only after he got to high school,” Chesterton head coach Kevin Kinel said. “Those first two years, he paid his dues but then really started coming along. He’s been a big, big cog in the wheel for us and is a huge part of what we do.”
Wing said he wouldn’t have envisioned himself swimming at Xavier a few years ago but said it was obvious after an official visit that he fit in among head coach Jon Bernard’s squad. The family atmosphere they’ve developed made it a no-brainer decision, he said.
Wing chose the Musketeers over the likes of Seton Hall and IUPUI, where his older sister Aubrey currently competes as a sophomore. He expects to swim in the 50, 100 and potentially the 200 when he reaches college.
“I thought about following my sister to IUPUI but after I saw Xavier it was like, ‘Wow, this is it,’” Wing said. “I made a pros and cons list for everything. It took a ton of time and thought but I kept going back to Xavier being the place for me.”
The shorter races Wing excels in like the 50 free put greater emphasis on perfecting the smallest of details. He said the technical aspects of the start, a turn and finish hold a greater magnitude when there’s so little room for error.
Kinel said Wing has an attention to detail that allows him to maximize what he can get out of each stroke. No movement gets wasted and the film sessions he has always end with a plan for improvement.
“He’s a student of the sport,” Kinel said. “He works on a lot of things and is always looking for more.”
Truth be told, Wing said he prefers the 100 to the free because it’s less of a crapshoot based on who gets the best start or initial pull. He thinks there’s more skill involved and eyes a return trip to state where he hopes to podium so he can bring hardware up to college with him.
Wing kicked off his postseason run by taking second in both the 50 and 100 free in the DAC meet but said he isn’t quite tapered yet. He’s planning his biggest push for his run at state.
Eventually, he’s going to flip the switch.
He’s already proven he can.
“I want to make a run,” Wing said. “This whole team does.”
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet
Duneland Athletic Conference Boys Championship Swim Meet