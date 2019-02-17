Five local entrants received calldowns Sunday for Friday's boys swimming state prelims in Indianapolis, bringing the Region total to 49.
Chesterton's Gabe Kroeger is seeded 16th in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minutes, 43.48 seconds). Teammate Evan Dildine is seeded 26th in the 100 breaststroke (59.05). Valparaiso's William Miltenberger is seeded 26th in the 100 free (47.56). Munster's Griffin Poulsen is 15th in the 500 free (4:41.39). Crown Point's Alex McCormick is 22nd in the 100 back (52.51).
Region swimmers bested the state cut 41 times, which included all eight local entrants in the 100 fly. The list also includes 19 top-five times.
Locals have the top seed in five events: Munster's 200 medley relay (1:31.44), Chesterton's Lucas Piunti in the 200 individual medley (1:49.06); Munster's Grant Afman in the 100 fly (48.95); Highland's Ethan Churilla in the 100 free (45.64) and Munster's Kyle Adams in the 100 breast (55.96).