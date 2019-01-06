LOWELL — It’s hard to find Lowell swimmer Rory Browne sitting down.
Even during the one race between the boys 200-yard medley relay and the boys 200 freestyle on Saturday, the senior captain cheered on his female teammates instead of resting.
Browne usually swims in four events each meet. At the Lowell Relays he competed in the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 100 free and 400 free relay, finishing first, third, third and first, respectively.
He’s almost always on his feet doing something, and it’s been like that for awhile with Browne.
A three-sport athlete, Browne also competes for the cross country and track teams at Lowell.
Browne also is heavily involved in Lowell-based Stars and Stripes Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps. The Sea Cadets program was founded in 1958 and was used before the Vietnam War to get young men interested in joining the Navy.
“It teaches (participants) anything about the military you need to know and life skills,” Browne said.
Browne has been involved with Sea Cadets since the fourth grade and said he loves it. He goes on boot camps over the summer and performs volunteer work with veterans in the community.
And when the USS Indiana, a U.S. Navy fast attack submarine, was commissioned in September in Port Canaveral, Florida, Browne and the local Sea Cadets were there.
“He’s a service-oriented person,” Lowell boys swimming coach Nick Schuyler said. “I think the things in the community the Sea Cadets go through and do is noticed and I think that’s appreciated.”
As a result of his involvement with the Sea Cadets, Browne applied to the United States Naval Academy, West Point and the Air Force Academy.
Even though swimming was the last of the three sports he picked up, Browne said it’s what he’s best at.
After making the freshman basketball team his freshman year of high school, the freshman coach quit, so the school had to find a replacement. That search took longer than expected and Browne couldn’t handle the lack of direction. He knew all of his friends were on the swim team and so he decided to dive in with them.
“First year, it was kind of sluggish,” Browne said. “But then sophomore year I just sort of took off. I love this sport.”
Sectionals is the big goal for Browne this year as he wants to finish in the top eight in all four of his events. Last year, he did it with the two relays, now he wants to repeat that and add his individual events to the list.
“Each year he’s been getting faster and faster,” Schuyler said. “Last year was his breakout year, I think, and this year we’ve already hit the ground running.”
Schuyler commended Browne on his work ethic at practice as well as his competitiveness during meets. In the 400 free relay, Browne and his teammates are about six seconds away from breaking the school record. By sectional time, Schuyler hopes to have Browne and Co. tapered enough to take down the record.
Browne is currently waiting on responses from the service academies he applied to, but he won’t be sitting around waiting. He’ll continue his running and swimming, hoping to crack the top eight in sectionals.