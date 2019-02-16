MUNSTER — The streak began while Ronald Reagan was in office, and it continued Saturday.
Led by record-breaking performances by juniors Holden Raffin and Grant Afman, the host Seahorses won the Munster swimming sectional for a state-record 34th year in row, continuing a streak of dominance dating back to 1985. Munster amassed 496 points, beating out Lake Central who had 442.5 and Crown Point’s 417.
“I knew we were going to swim fast, but our kids exceeded expectations,” noted Munster coach Mat Pavlovich. “It was a really good team performance.”
The Seahorses set the tone for the afternoon with the day’s initial race as the foursome of juniors Raffin, Kyle Adams and Afman and sophomore Fenry Zhou established a school, sectional and pool record of 1 minutes, 31.44 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay.
Two races later, Raffin set team and pool records in the 200 individual medley as he hit the wall at 1:50. Later on, Raffin created team, pool and sectional marks with a time of 49.01 in the 100 backstroke.
“I have a lot of fire in me right now,” Raffin said. “I have worked harder than I ever have before this season. I have always been a grinder and I have been doing every little thing to the best of my ability.”
Afman had a strong showing as he won the 100 butterfly coming in at 48.95, setting a pool record for a consecutive year. Just a few minutes later, he set a pool record in the 500 free, tying for the best-ever sectional time of 4:35.53, a record that has stood since 1998.
“It’s very impressive since this is my first year swimming the 500 free,” Afman said. “I was not expected to go the time I did. I’m very happy and it is a shock to me.”
Afman also swam the anchor leg in the 400 free relay when he Raffin, freshman Kenny Reed and senior Justin Singh set a team, pool and sectional record time of 3:06.09.
Munster junior Kyle Adams qualified for next weekend’s state in the 50 free and after winning the 100 breast. Seahorse freshman Kenny Reed also will be competing at state with a 51.32 in the 100 fly.
Leading Lake Central was senior Jack Tinsley who qualified for individual races at state with a win in the 200 free and finishing second in the 500 free, besting the state-cut time.
“I give 100 percent every day and every practice,” Tinsley said of why he thought he swam well Saturday. “I do a lot of stretching and try to make sure I am ready for every meet.”
Also winning spots in individual races next weekend for Lake Central was senior Riley Ingram, who qualified in the 50 and 100 yard free.
In the closest race of the day, Ingram took second in the 100 free, coming in at 45.65, a hundredth of a second behind Highland senior Ethan Churilla.
“I knew it was a close race going into that final turn and I knew it was going to be a battle,” Churilla said. “I was lucky that I was the one who came out on top.”
Churilla also came out on top in the 50 free with a time of 20.87.
Other individual state qualifiers included Crown Point senior Christian Mikrut in the 100 fly and Lake Central senior Michael Zajac in the 50 free.
The winner in one-meter diving was Lake Central freshman Zach Ramacci, who cruised to victory with 453.25 points, easily outpacing Renseleer senior Morgan Molenaar as he did well with a front 2 1/2 pike and back 2 1/2 twister.
“It’s amazing, it’s completely unexpected, I’m really excited,” Ramacci said moments ahead of a trophy ceremony where his teammates chanted, “He’s a freshman.”
Despite facing older competition, Ramacci thought he had a chance heading into the event.
“I didn’t know if it was going to happen,” he said. “I know there are a lot of good divers here.”
Ramacci is one of one of four divers to advance to Tuesday's Penn Regional.