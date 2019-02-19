MUNSTER — There were several critical swimmers for Munster as it earned an amazing 34th consecutive sectional victory Saturday in its home pool.
That group included Grant Afman, who now hopes to build upon his success and make some noise at this weekend’s state championships.
Afman, a junior, established a series of records Saturday with individual triumphs in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly. He was also part of Munster’s winning 200 medley relay team in the sectional’s opening event and then he closed out the sectional when he swam the anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay.
“I’m glad I pulled through,” said Afman, who quickly wanted to share credit. “It was a team effort.”
Afman is seeded first in the 100 fly (48.95 seconds), and the 200 medley relay also has the top time (1:31.44) for Friday's state prelims. The 400 free relay is seeded third (3:06.09), and he's seeded sixth in the 500 free (4:35.53).
With the wins Saturday, Afman continued to build on a swimming career that got started thousands of miles away in Sydney, Australia. While he was born in Munster, Afman said his family moved to Sydney when he was very young, due to his father’s job. He gravitated toward water and soon his mother had him taking swimming lessons.
By 2010, the family returned to Munster and Afman maintained his work in the pool.
One of his coaches thought he had a talent for the 100 fly and suggested he concentrate on it. It has now become his favorite stroke. He set a pool record of 50.37 earlier this year. He broke that mark Saturday.
Just two races later, Afman broke the pool record for the 500 free, which tied a sectional record that had stood for 21 years.
“It is tough but that has been my order of events all season,” Afman said. “My coach knew it was going to be tough for me, but he believed in me and I believed in myself.”
Afman said as soon as the 100 fly concludes he immediately gets ready mentally by focusing on the 500 and physically he gets lactic acid out of the system by doing some slow swimming in the warm-up pool.
It is all just part of a year-long routine, that coach Mat Pavlovich believed Afman could handle when he took away the 50 free and moved over to the 500 free.
“He wouldn’t swim like that if he didn’t swim in the summer and train and go to meets,” Pavlovich said. “A lot of it is if you are going to do it, you have to train to do it.”
Afman now shifts focus to the state meet this weekend as he wants to improve on last year’s seventh-place finish in the 100 fly. He said he was partially hampered due an injured foot sustained three weeks prior to the meet when he said a bench fell on it.
“I want to do better,” Afman said. “Every day, I am going to work hard and take care of myself and keep focus on swimming and swimming only. That is what I have been doing all season.”