MUNSTER — Munster junior standout Holden Raffin is totally focused on what he and the Seahorses want to accomplish this season.
Raffin and his teammates set the standard at Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, winning in record-breaking fashion in the Jon Jepsen Pool. Raffin won the 200-yard individual medley in an NCC record time of 1 minute and 52.75 seconds and also won the 100 backstroke. Grant Afman also broke NCC records in the 100 fly in 50.37(also a pool record) and the 500 free in 4:42.92.
Munster won the NCC for the 12th straight year. Part of the secret to the madness is how pumped up the Seahorses get before the meet and between events.
“It’s just like in baseball,” Raffin said. “I used to play baseball. Just like hitting is contagious. When someone starts hitting the ball, the whole team starts hitting. Today there were a lot of good swims. Like hitting is contagious good swimming is contagious, so I try to start off the meet hammering the 2-IM.
“I was 1:52 which is about two seconds faster than I’ve been all season. It’s way ahead of where I was last year. I’m in a pretty good place mentally and physically.”
Raffin was named a team captain, and he tries to exemplify leadership vocally and in the pool.
“I’m trying to be positive and I’m working harder than ever, and that’s my goal every single season to get better,” he said.
Munster coach Matt Pavlovich said Raffin is having his best season to date.
“Just a lights-out performance today,” he said. “... The IM was ridiculous.”
Raffin also swims the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay and the lead-off to the 400 free relay.”
“The 400 free relay might have been his best swim of the day,” Pavlovich said.
Raffin finished in the top eight at state last year in the same four events, and he wants to take it up a few notches in February.
“Every time he swims you can see he is looking at it as an opportunity,” Pavlovich said. “He is definitely locked in emotionally and mentally.”