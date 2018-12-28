HIGHLAND — It’s becoming a formality at the Highland Invitational although Munster likes to play the small fish in the big pond at the state level.
On Friday afternoon, the Seahorses dominated with 530 points to win the title for the fourth straight year, easily outdistancing runner-up South Bend Riley’s 388. Lake Central was a close third, finishing with 382 points.
“We don’t have as many guys as like Carmel has or other bigger teams, but our team, we’re small but we’re well-rounded,” said junior Grant Afman, who won the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle and was part of two winning free relays. “Every guy on our team is good at their event, and we can pull off some one-two-threes in a lot of the events.”
In addition to Afman’s wins, Holden Raffin won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, while Kyle Adams took first in the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 50 free.
Afman is swimming the 500 free for the first time after competing in the 50 free in the past.
“It’s a tough turnaround for events, but I’ve been able to do it pretty well,” he said. “... The 100 fly has been staying my main event for a while.”
Other Seahorses contributing were Fenry Zhou, who took second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast, Kenny Reed with a fourth in the 200 free and legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays, and Griffin Poulsen with a third in the 500 free and a leg on the 400 free relay.
“Our big guns performed really, really well,” said assistant coach Gabby Bruhn, who was subbing for head coach Mat Pavlovich. “Our two and three guys did a great job of stepping up in their races as well, and overall I was very happy with it, being our first meet right after a double (practice) during winter break.”
Churilla sets pool record in 100 free
Highland senior Ethan Churilla posted standout times, winning the 100 free in a pool-record 45.97 seconds after winning the 50 free in 21.13.
“It was a disappointment I wasn’t able to pull off the 50 (record), but it’s December, it’s the hardest part of the season training wise,” said Churilla, a Northwestern recruit. “I can’t be more happy with how I performed and how the guys performed today.”
Churilla broke the record of 46.25 held by Stephen Castillo, the brother of coach Nick Castillo.
“We would’ve liked to have gotten my brother’s record in the 50 (20.63), but we got in the 100,” coach Castillo said. “... He got it pretty good, and he was making me a little bit nervous because they’re not rested. He muscled it out, and we’re almost a full second faster than we were last year.”
Churilla has a goal of winning a state title after finishing third in the 50 and 100 a year ago, and is looking forward to swimming for the Cats.
“Northwestern is an amazing school,” he said. “Academic-wise they’re near Ivy League, and they just got some new coaches in there for swimming and they’re great people. Jeremy Kipp is the new head coach, and he’s really excited to take Northwestern to the next level.”
Tinsley helps LC to 3rd
Senior Jack Tinsley took second in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free to help L.C. finish third.
“I dropped in most of my events,” said Tinsley, who was a state qualifier in the 500 free last year. “I feel like I did pretty good in my 200, and I would’ve like to have gone a little faster in my 500, maybe break 5 minutes. Overall, I’d say today was a victory considering how hard we’ve been practicing.”
Riley Ingram was second in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free, and Eric Tinsley was third in the 200 IM.
“We did well,” L.C. coach Jeff Kilinski said.
Schwartz wins diving for Valpo
Valparaiso junior Jack Schwartz won the diving competition with 457.40 points, well ahead of Michigan City’s Peter Gondeck, who was second with 345.40.
“That was his first meet back all year,” Valpo coach Adam “Boomer” Nellessen said. “He was working through some stuff, and we’re glad he’s back. With where’s he’s going, we think he could be a contender in the state.”
Schwartz placed 13th in the state after finishing fourth in the regional this past February.
“For his first meet, we’ll take it,” Nellessen said.
Valpo took second in the 200 and 400 free relays and third in the 200 medley, finishing fifth as a team.
“That’s something the boys want to do, go for relays,” Nellessen said. “But we’ve got to see more out of them as we keep going to see what happens.”