Andrew Alders knew he had a deeper responsibility than just swimming fast for the Chesterton boys swim team this season.
When longtime Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel announced his retirement following last season, Alders knew that he and his senior teammates would be looked to as leaders once the new coach was hired. Chesterton eventually hired longtime Munster coach Mat Pavlovich and Alders sprung into action.
“(Leadership) is crucial,” Alders said. “If the leaders of the team were goofing around and not taking (the new coach) seriously, everyone else would follow. Having good leadership with this change was definitely going to be important. It helps to set the tone with the new coach.”
Now that the Trojans have had several months to get to know Pavlovich, how are things going in the new relationship?
“I’ve had a great time so far,” Alders said. “The team likes it a lot. I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal. I don’t think we’ve even skipped a beat.”
Pavlovich was drawn to the program in large part to the year-round aspect of running not only the boys and girls programs, but also the Duneland Swim Club. Once he took the position in the summer, Pavlovich immediately started getting to know his swimmers, Alders included.
“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Pavlovich said. “I got all the times right away and started researching. The teams are very well-rounded. It is looking at the entire program. The older kids have different needs than the younger kids. I’m just trying to meet the needs of everyone. I’ve been impressed with the overall work ethic. These kids are really committed.”
Regardless if Kinel returned for another year or with Pavlovich taking over, the goals and the barometer for success have remained the same for Alders. The Purdue recruit is one of the top swimmers in the state in the 100 Fly and the 200 Free and he remains committed to getting back to the podium at the state finals this year.
“I’m looking to help our team do the best that we can,” Alders said. “I’m here to motivate everybody, keep everyone honest with our training and try to buckle down so we’re swimming our best late in the year.”
Records fall for Munster
Munster got a glimpse at some potential state finals competition on Saturday and the Seahorses held their own at the Forum Credit Union Splash & Clash Invite in Fishers.
The Munster boys finished in second place behind host Hamilton Southeastern while the girls finished in third place behind the Royals and Homestead. All three boys programs finished in the top nine at state last year while the Homestead and Hamilton Southeastern girls programs finished in the top eight.
Munster’s boys relay team of Holden Raffin, Kyle Adams, Grant Afman and Kenny Reed broke the pool and meet records in the 200 medley (1:32.68) and 400 freestyle (3:06.95). Raffin also broke records in the 100 backstroke (49.45) and 200 individual medley (1:49.37) while Adams set the meet record in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.68).