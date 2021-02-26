Chesterton advances two individuals, two relays to state finals

Three individual swimmers, three divers and a pair of Chesterton relay teams will contend for medals in Saturday’s 84th IHSAA boys swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich’s Trojans will carry the bulk of local representation after putting their 100 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and a pair of individuals — senior Lucas Piunti in the 200 individual medley and junior Alejandro Kincaid in the 100 backstroke — into the finals.
“Overall it was a solid team effort,” Pavlovich said. “We were happy with where we were. We would have liked to get that third relay team (200 medley relay) in there but we just didn’t have the premier guy who swims 50 free, 100 free as their event…But overall I thought we swam well.”
Piunti swam the 200 individual medley in 1:48.45 to claim the seventh seed in Saturday's main heat. The future Indiana Hoosier took fifth in the same event in last year’s finals.
Kincaid swam the 100 backstroke in 49.95 seconds to claim a seventh seed of his own. It’ll be his first time vying for a podium in Indianapolis.
Kincaid joins seniors Connor Casbon, Carter Casbon and Beckham Mountford on the 200 medley relay team that swam a prelim time of 1:33.70 to claim the sixth seed. Piunti, Carter Casbon, senior Danny Vear and junior Gabe Eschbach swam the 400 freestyle relay in 3:07.79 to take the eighth and final qualifying spot.
The Trojans found themselves one spot short of qualifying in the finals of the 200 medley relay and also had two individuals place 17th, one spot off of qualifying for the B Finals.
“That kind of stings,” Pavlovich said. “You never want to be ninth. You never want to be 17th. We had that happen three times today, but overall we had a lot of positives.”
Munster junior Griffin Poulsen finished the 500 freestyle in 4:33.88 to also slot in seventh overall which is the same position he finished in last year’s finals.
Lake Central junior Zach Ramacci is the favorite, on paper, to finish highest among three local diving qualifiers after winning regionals earlier this week. Hobart junior Ethan Ferba and Michigan City senior Josiah Miller are also set to contend for diving medals.