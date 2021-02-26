Chesterton advances two individuals, two relays to state finals

Three individual swimmers, three divers and a pair of Chesterton relay teams will contend for medals in Saturday’s 84th IHSAA boys swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich’s Trojans will carry the bulk of local representation after putting their 100 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and a pair of individuals — senior Lucas Piunti in the 200 individual medley and junior Alejandro Kincaid in the 100 backstroke — into the finals.

“Overall it was a solid team effort,” Pavlovich said. “We were happy with where we were. We would have liked to get that third relay team (200 medley relay) in there but we just didn’t have the premier guy who swims 50 free, 100 free as their event…But overall I thought we swam well.”

Piunti swam the 200 individual medley in 1:48.45 to claim the seventh seed in Saturday's main heat. The future Indiana Hoosier took fifth in the same event in last year’s finals.

Kincaid swam the 100 backstroke in 49.95 seconds to claim a seventh seed of his own. It’ll be his first time vying for a podium in Indianapolis.