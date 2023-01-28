Chesterton diving flexes muscle in Trojans 27th consecutive DAC title performance

ST. JOHN — Lucas Lauzon knew.

The realization that he was a Duneland Athletic Conference champion hit the Chesterton junior diver the moment he hit the water on his final dive, an inward double. The 2.8 degree of difficulty dive netted him 54.6 points and vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard with 412.40 points, clear of Valparaiso junior Tyson Borgelt by 21.65.

“This means a lot to me,” Lauzon said. He slammed the water in celebration immediately after reappearing at the surface following his final dive.

“I’ve never won a championship meet like this before.”

Chesterton hasn’t historically done well in diving but placed three in the top eight of the DACs to help propel the Trojans to their 27th consecutive conference title with 508 points ahead of Lake Central (473) and Valparaiso (354).

First year Chesterton diving coach Elijah Mercado insists he’s not results focused as much as he is on his divers getting better but conceded seeing Lauzon and his other divers perform well was rewarding. Lauzon, in particular, has worked closely with Mercado to manage his stress levels during meets and maintained composure throughout Saturday’s to nail the dives he needed to in the end.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Mercado, a Hobart graduate who dove at Southern Illinois. “When he performs at his peak there’s no stopping him. The sky is the limit. How he performed today is giving you just a little glimpse of what he can do.”

Chesterton started the day with a win in the 200 medley relay and ended with victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The senior trio of Aidan Tharp, Scottie Pejic and Gavin Nagdeman took the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, respectively.

“We had a lot of best times today for sure,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “A lot of season bests. A lot of lifetime bests. We’ve got some areas we can do a little better in but it was a good day for us. Lake Central swam well. Valpo swam well. We were definitely pushed but that’s what you’d expect in the DAC.”

Lake Central gave Chesterton its biggest scare but ultimately fell 35 points short despite having just three wins to Chesterton’s six courtesy of its 200 freestyle relay, senior Griffen Weber in the 200 individual medley and sophomore Cal Bowman in the 50 freestyle. The Indians flexed their depth with swimmers sprinkled on the podium throughout the afternoon.

Weber swam the 200 individual medley in 1:57.43 but is looking to shave two or three seconds by the postseason to make a run at state.

“Everyone came to race today,” Weber said. “Not everyone had their best times but we swam good as a team. It just goes to show we can send a lot of guys down to state this year and could have a good sectional, too.”

Sophomore George Patterson led Valparaiso to a third place finish as the only competitor to string together a pair of individual wins coming in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Sophomore teammate Jonah Lee put in one of the most dominant performances swimming the 100 breaststroke in 57.66 seconds.

Patterson will be a local favorite among distance swimmers in the sectional.

“This is a big confidence boost,” Patterson said after winning the 500 in 4:43.15. “I’m really looking forward to the sectional and state and all of that. There were a lot of really good times for Valpo today.”

